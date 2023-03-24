It's what they do.
There's really no other way to explain why public safety officers do what they do, especially in these times locally with what has gone on in recent years, including COVID-19, wildfires and most recently flooding.
As guest speaker Tulare County Superior Court Judge Juliet Boccone put it, local public safety officers have had “about everything I can imagine” thrown at them in recent years.
So why do public safety officers do what they do. As Lindsay Firefighter Jeremiah Arevalo put it while recognition is nice, he said he was sure he was sharing the sentiments of all the public officers present when he said, “I'm just going to go tomorrow and do my job all over again.”
The Porterville Exchange Club held its 62nd annual Public Safety Recognition Dinner on Wednesday night at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building to honor Public Safety Officers of the Year for as they see it just doing their job.
First to be honored was California Highway Patrol Officer of the Year Erick Rivera. Rivera graduated from the CHP Academy in 2005 and his career took him to the Porterville Area CHP office in 2018.
In recognizing Rivera, CHP Officer Jason Hunt noted Rivera's 400 motorist service calls and his 400 community outreach contacts.
As all the Officers of the Year did in recognizing their spouse, Rivera acknowledged his wife Jessica and their children, Roman and Isabella, and thanked his savior Jesus Christ in accepting his award.
Rivera referred to how the Porterville office operates in accepting his award. “We do things in Porterville the Porterville way,” he said. “We help each other out. We stick together. We must remain together.”
Adam Clare of the Tulare County District Attorney's Office was recognized as the District Attorney of the Year. He now works in the Porterville division as a senior fellow attorney.
Clare has also served as the Exeter High Mock Trial Team coach since 2013 and this year Exeter won the Tulare County Mock Trial competition.
In recognizing Clare, Tulare County Assistant District Attorney Dave Alavezos noted Clare secured convictions in five murder trials involving domestic violence homicide cases over the last 14 months. “That takes a lot out of you,” Alavezos said. “It's a massive amount of work.”
“It has taken a lot out of me,” said Clare, referring to the cases he has prosecuted in accepting his award.
Alavezos and Clare also acknowledge the teamwork involved. “He's a team player,” Alavezos said. Clare acknowledged his accomplishments to “such a good team effort” in the DA's office.
Clare also made sure to “thank all law enforcement” for his accomplishments. What the DA's office does “would be impossible without the hard work out of the people in this room,” he said.
Clare is married to Alison Clare and they have four children, Charlotte, Aaron, Hazel and Isaac.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputy Anthony Luckey was recognized as the Tulare County Officer of the Year. Gabriel Macias of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office state Luckey is the “most proactive officer” in the department.
Macias noted Luckey's investigative work in the areas of homicides and gangs. “He has a passion for the gang aspect of law enforcement,” Macias said.
“I'm extremely humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” Luckey said. Luckey also thanked his wife, Ana.
Lindsay Public Safety Chief Rick Carrillo then recognized Lindsay Police Officer of the Year Kevin Riley.
“I've got to tell you with Kevin Riley running the show I sleep comfortably at night,” Carrillo said. “I wished I had five Kevin Rileys.”
“I'm honored to have been chosen to receive this award,” Riley said. “It's been an honor to work in this profession. I wouldn't trade it for anything.”
Riley is married to Hope and they have a son, Colton.
Carrillo then recognized the Lindsay Firefighter of the Year, Arevalo. When hiring Arevalo, Carrillo said, “we knew darn well he was going to do what he was supposed to do.”
Among Arevalo's duties has been to train Lindsay's five volunteer firefighters. “He's constantly training them on a daily basis,” Carrillo said.
He also said about Arevalo he sleeps comfortably at night knowing he has a firefighter like Arevalo working with him.
Arevalo and his wife, Betsy, have a daughter, Olivia, and are expecting their second child in August.
Captain Mark Hillman, a 1976 Porterville High graduate, was recognized as the Tulare County Firefighter of the Year.
While Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman admitted it was bad optics for him to be at the dinner while his department was dealing with the flooding, he said he had to take a brief break from his duties to honor Hillman.
“I had to take an hour out of it,” said Norman about his time dealing with the flooding to honor Hillman. “I just had to be here.”
“He's done so much for our county,” added Norman about Hillman. “He's my firefighter of the year every year. He's a pillar of the community not just in Springville but Tulare County.”
Hillman has worked as a firefighter ever since he was a 16-year-old volunteer. He has worked at such places as Poplar, Strathmore, Doyle Colony and Springville.
Hillman also thanked his savior Jesus Christ in accepting the award. “I enjoy what I do. I love the community.”
“I feel I don't deserve it,” added Hillman about the award. He continued to talk about his love for the community. “That's reason why I do what I do,” he said. “I love my community and giving back.”
Hillman has also worked as an architect and joined forces with architect and Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend.
Porterville's two officers honored couldn't attend as they were dealing with the flooding. Jake Rayburn was selected as the Porterville Firefighter of the Year.
Rayburn grew up in Porterville and joined the Porterville Fire Department in 2019 as a Fire Captain. He's department lead for Rapid Intervention Crew operations and among his other duties is being the department lead for gas monitoring equipment, SCBA air fill station and is currently becoming a department CPR instructor.
Rayburn is married to Justine and they have two sons, Emmett and Dillon and a new born daughter, Eden.
Jacob Stark was chosen as the Porterville Police Officer of the Year. Stark is a detective with PPD and a member of the department's SWAT team and the Tulare County Sheriff's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.