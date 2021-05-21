Firefighters, officers, and a district attorney of the year were all recognized Wednesday night during the 61st annual Public Safety Recognition Dinner held at Nuckols Ranch by the Porterville Exchange Club.
Master of Ceremonies Felipe Martinez opened with a welcome, announced the Posting of Colors and led the flag salute. An invocation and a moment of silence for WWII Veteran and lifelong club member Joe Lopez followed, before he introduced the evening’s keynote speaker, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.
Ward talked about the state of current events, the cloud of scrutiny hoovering over law enforcement, and of hope during the current storm, which he called Winter.
“If there is one thing we should know by now, it’s that we are better together. Knowing I would be standing among friends, colleagues and the finest professionals anyone could ever want to break bread with tonight, I knew the answer for what to speak about was Hope,” Ward said. “My hope is that the law enforcement profession uses this winter to emerge better trained and better equipped because they…because you…are certainly appreciated by the silent majority supporting you.”
Ward ended by saying his law enforcement brethren has remained steadfast in their dedication and purpose, and has never waivered.
“This is our Winter and I would not wish to spend it with any other collection of police chiefs, or sheriff, or police officers, firefighters, or prosecutors of any other community who surround us in support.”
Ward also announced the first award, the District Attorney of the Year. It was a total surprise for Robert Dempsie, who grew up in Porterville and graduated from Monache High in 1978 and U.C. Davis in 1983. He attended Santa Clara University, earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1986 before joining the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office in June 1988.
In 1997, he was promoted to Supervising Deputy District Attorney, and in 2018 he was promoted to Assistant District Attorney.
“It’s been an honor to work with all of you” he said in closing and talked of his father as a CHP officer, his brother with the police department and his nephew at Lindsay PD. “Thank you so much for catching me by surprise. It’s an honor and truly a privilege.”
All other honorees knew of their award, but Dempsie was kept in the dark, to the point where the programs for the evening weren't distributed until after Dempsie’s name was announced.
“I was completely blind sighted,” Dempsie said before talking about his time in Porterville, including serving as the Advisory Board Chair for the Law, Justice and Ethics Pathways at Granite Hills High School, and as president of the Porterville Pathway’s Foundation. In addition he's a former Tulare County Office of Education Mock Trial Coordinator, a board member of the Central California Family Crisis Center and Family Services of Tulare County. He also volunteers for the Tulare County Big Brothers, Big Sisters foundation. He has also been honored as Deputy District Attorney of the Year in 1995 and in 2002 as Mentor of the Year.
Dempsie is retiring but will continue working with the LJE Pathway.
TC Fire Chief Charlie Norman called the year 2020 a horrible year, from the Porterville Library fire which claimed the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, to a wildfire that burned 175,000 acres and destroyed 232 structures. He then called Tulare County Firefighter Jared Arciniega forward to honor him as the Tulare County Firefighter of the Year.
Arciniega thanked his wife, family and the fire department.
“I’m a firm believer in ‘you are a product of your environment,’” Arciniega said. “I’m extremely grateful for Tulare County.”
Arciniega was also awarded the 2019 Firefighter of the Year award but due to COVID 19 and social-distancing requirements, his achievement wasn't celebrated.
“Lieutenant Arciniega is honored and committed to Tulare County Fire Department and it shows with his involvement within the department. He is a member of the Swift Water Rescue Team, and instructor for our wildland courses and lead PT Instructor for our recruit academy,” Norman said.
In addition, he also assists with training and working with the Fuels Crew on the Tree Mortality Project.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux talked next.
“We are family here. Now is the best time to be in law enforcement. We have men and women standing up for justice,” Boudreaux said. “Truly the best of the best rises to the top.”
Boudreaux said he couldn't be more proud of the men and women who wear the badge or the patch.
“I’m proud of them. I’m proud of Tulare County and the people who live here. We take it serious,” he said before calling up the next recipient — Deputy Raymond Vigil, Tulare County Officer of the Year. “I’m incredibly proud of him.”
Vigil has been a Deputy Sheriff with the TCSO since March 2017 and is currently certified as a Field Training Officer, a hostage negotiator, and a tactical flight officer. Prior to entering law enforcement, he served, and was honorable discharged as a U.S. Navy veteran.
The award for Tule River Tribal Officer of the Year Ryan Garfield was accepted by his father.
Born and raised by his parents, Duaine and Lillian, on the Tule River Indian Reservation, Garfield is a proud member of the Tule River Indian Yokut Tribe and a1992 graduate of Porterville High School, said Tule River Police Chief Joe Campos.
“Ryan came in the latter part of 2019,” Campos said. “I began to admire the man — born and raised on the reservation, Ryan also served in the U.S. Army.”
But he never mentioned it, Campos said. He only discovered it when he looked at Garfield’s background and noticed several commendation awards for valor and compliments of outstanding duties.
“The man is very humble. I also found out he was a police officer for the City of Lindsay,” Campos said. “He resigned because of an overwhelming sense to his people, to his tribe. In an effort to serve his community and in an effort to serve his people.”
The reason he did it was because of his love for his community and tribe, Campos said.
“Everybody loves Ryan on duty and off duty,” Campos said. “He is an amazing man and I’m proud to say he is our officer of the year.”
Other 2021 Honorees not present at the Public Safety Recognition Dinner were: Area Officer of the Year, California Highway Patrol Officer William “Bill” Bowers; Porterville Police Officer of the Year, Tim Silva; and Porterville Fire Department Fireman of the Year, Bryan Cogburn.
Bowers, a 1997 CHP Academy graduate served the Hayward Area office and the Los Banos Area before transferring to the Porterville area in October of 2012. He has worked road patrol and special duty assignments. After working in CHP offices in Modesto and Visalia, he transferred back to Porterville in January 2019 and is currently assigned to road patrol.
Detective Silva joined the Porterville Police Department in December 2013 as a Reserve officer, and was hired as a full-time officer in January 2015. Prior to Porterville he served as a police officer for the Lindsay Department of Public Safety, and in the United States Navy for four years.
He's currently assigned as a detective in the department’s Special Investigation Unit.
Cogburn began his career in 2002 as a paid Call Firefighter for Fresno County Fire before getting hired by CalFire as a seasonal firefighter in 2003. Other stints include firefighting for the City of Hanford where he was promoted to Engineer and being hired as a Captain with the City of Tulare before he was hired by the City of Porterville as a Battalion Chief. He proved himself invaluable to the department when he served as the liaison for the Serious Accident Response Team (SART) following the Library Fire of February 2020.
As the sole point of contact for the SART, he allowed the rest of the department to focus on their standard responsibilities. In addition to SART, Cogburn also spent 38 days traveling throughout California as a Strike Team Leader during the 2020 fire season, and was recognized by the Deputy Chief from Torrance Fire Department for his efforts in helping a Torrance firefighter who was injured on the fire line.
Cogburn has also been accepted into the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program in Maryland. Cogburn will complete thesis level projects focused on improving the Porterville Fire Department. The two-year program begins in October.
Porterville Exchange Club President Yolanda Bocanegra ended the program by talking to first responders.
“You get up and go out not knowing what the day is going to be,” she said. “I want you to know we value you. We value your service. It’s an honor for us to have been a service to you.”