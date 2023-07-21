On Friday July 14, the Porterville Exchange Club held its installation of officers for incoming President Alex Larson along with President Elect Richard Villareal along with the rest of the board. The event was held at the Palace Kitchen & Craft Bar. The Exchange Club stated a great meal was served and the service was excellent. Outgoing President Eddie Hernandez also presented Garry Buetler with a plaque recognizing him as Exchangite of the Year. Everyone who attended had a pleasant experience as the long in the tooth club members shared some of the stories that have become too funny to be true.
The club continues to grow in numbers as Alida Verduzco also turned in her membership application. Thank you to outgoing President Eddie Hernandez for his leadership and commitment to excellence to the club. If you're looking for a club to join, come to RJ's Cafe & Bakery Restaurant where the club meets every Thursday at noon.