On Saturday morning the Porterville Exchange Club began to arrive at Walmart No. 1877 on Henderson Avenue. It was right before 7 a.m. the children began to arrive for their special day.
It may have been earlier than they were accustomed to getting out of bed but this was a special day for they were going to be getting some brand new clothes for the beginning of the school year.
The club members were just as excited as the kids for they knew the special child they were going to help select the wardrobe. They would start the school year with their heads held a little higher as they sported their new outfits.
The club has grown in membership so for many it was their first experience at our annual Child Spree. Both child and club member walked away feeling a little warmer in spirit. Thank you Maria Padilla-Leon for setting up the event with Walmart store manager Angelica Baez. Also a thank you to team members who helped out with the event.
Once all the shopping was completed the children were treated to a light breakfast from Walmart. Then the students went back with their parents, it may not have been as magical as Disneyland but one couldn't tell from the faces of each person that took part in the child spree.
The Child Spree has been going on for many decades, an exact number of years isn't known. But hundreds of local children have been blessed by all of those who in one way or another support the Porterville Exchange Club's fundraisers. So yes if you are one of those persons,then you too were at the child spree making a difference in a child's life.