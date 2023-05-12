On Wednesday the Porterville Exchange Club fed more than 150 Students and staff from the Boys and Girls Clubs afterschool program at Buckley Elementary school. It was a bittersweet event as the Exchange Club has been feeding the students in the Boys and Girls Clubs afterschool program for a few years. On one of the campuses a teacher approached the club to share when she was a child, her and her siblings took part in one of the Exchange Club's child sprees at Mervin's. Don't know who had the bigger smiles the students or the club members. The Burton School District is ending its partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs and will be partnering with California Teaching Fellows, beginning July 1. The Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcome. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments