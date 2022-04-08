The Porterville Exchange Club donated a $500 check on Friday afternoon to the Monache High track and field program. Nick Leon presented the check to Monache track and field coach Seth Ishida as the money will be used for the upcoming Don Kavadas Tulare County Championship on April 22 at Jacob Rankin Stadium. Porterville Exchange Club members also will volunteer to help run the meet. The meet is named in memory of Kavadas, who passed away in 2000 at the age of 70. In 1960, he became athletic director at Strathmore High School, also serving as a physical education teacher. He would later coach at Porterville College before joining Monache High School as the first-ever PE department chair and athletic director.