The Evie Ladin Band with Keith Terry and Erik Pearson will be featured in concert at River Ridge on Sunday, April 23.
Those attending the concert are welcome to come to River Ridge at 4:30 p.m. to witness the impact the recent storms have had on the Tule River at River Ridge.
A community singing workshop will then be held from 5 to 6 p.m. No experience is necessary. The workshop will be a group sing building three-part harmonies in the beautiful Carter Family style with old time country sound and power.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Evie Ladin was born and raised on Southern music, from inner city Baltimore to Oakland, and has taken home ribbons in folk song from the Mt. Airy, N.C. Fiddler’s Convention, and Neo-Trad Band from the Appalachian Stringband Festival in Clifftop, W.V. “She can write, she can sing, and she pulls back from the saccharine brink with wit – a sharp intelligence,” Grant Alden wrote on his website, nodepression.com
Keith Terry, bass, Body Music, vocals, is a renowned percussionist/rhythm dancer, and the founder of the International Body Music Festival. A pioneer in contemporary Body Music, Terry produces large-scale intercultural collaborations and education. Terry brings a cinematic ear to playing bass as tonal percussion, with bells, box, body and toys.
Erik Pearson, guitar, banjo, vocals, is a musician’s musician with the Crooked Jades, storyteller Diane Ferlatte, and his solo projects. His original banjo tune “Fork & File” was the soundtrack for a rapids rafting scene in Sean Penn’s movie Into the Wild.
For more information visit evieladin.com/projects/evie-ladin-band/