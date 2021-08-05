One of the newer businesses in town, Main Athletics, is something Porterville residents should be excited about.
Walking into the new private gym, which is owned and operated by Zac Aguilar, who also happens to be one of the eight trainers at the gym, was impressive. The Gym is sparkling clean and airy, with lots of natural light, and the space is similar to an older style work-out area, with two large rooms with weights and exercise equipment.
With individual trainers clients can take one-on-one lessons, take group training or class training. There are men and women trainers available at Main Athletics, and the cost varies per trainers, and the level and type of training needed per client.
The main type of training most popular is strength training, and weight loss. Aguilar says the main reason is it's good to have a trainer is they help people learn the correct way to exercise.
Something Aguilar is proud of is he and Main Athletics was able to provide a scholarship for four local students to go on to the next level for college sports. Each of the students had trained with him for more than 3 years.
Aguilar also recently made T-shirts and sold them over 24 hours to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club in Strathmore. He donated $750 to the Club.
Aguilar is a local product himself, having played baseball at Monache and Portervlle College.
“I love to give back to the youth. And I feel they should all have the opportunity to be in a weight room or a gym,” Aguilar said. He explained he started as a trainer as 19, and school didn’t agree with him. Anything having to do with sports was “his ticket.”
“I wanted to bring something, a gym to the town of Porterville that wasn’t being run by a corporation. And I want to thank the community for accepting and supporting me, and following along with my dream, which I want to grow and expand the gym, as well as other possibilities.”
When the new building at the north-east corner of Main St. and Olive Avenue opened, Aguilar got the keys to Suite 30A and 30B and started moving equipment and flooring into the place. “It’s been constantly changing and evolving,” he said.
There are between 200 to 300 members of the gym, and they have youth, adult and senior training available. There are also dance and yoga classes at the gym.
Speaking about the gym, Aquilar said he wanted to open a place where people could come and share their expertise and knowledge at a private gym, to make training a more personal experience.
“I want people to feel like this is their second home,” he said.
Before Aquilar became a trainer, he had three careers in mind; being a firefighter, a teacher, or landscaper.
But being a trainer, he has been able to train firefighters, and he’s been able to help teachers keep strong, and he’s been able to help the children and young adults stay fit, as well as give them a place to escape to during the pandemic. The gym is a great place to learn about themselves.
“The weight room is the perfect place for people to learn a lot about struggles. Pushing themselves to see how far they can go to succeed. Everything in the gym translates to outside those doors,” he said. “I wanted to make an environment where everyone could come and feel welcome and improve themselves and everyone around them.”
To help with the feeling of inclusivity, Aguilar’s two dogs, Hazel and Kilo, are always with him at the gym, and they're always glad to greet new people.