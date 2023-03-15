Over the last two nights, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for areas east and west of Porterville due to the rising level of the Tule River.
On Wednesday night due to rising flood waters, Boudreaux issued a Evacuation Order for the area west of Porterville on Olive Avenue, Avenue 152, to Avenue 144 and the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood Street.
An Evacuation Order means flooding is imminent. It was already reported earlier on Wednesday homes were flooded in the area.
TCSO Deputies were going door to door to inform those living in the area they needed to leave. About 100 residents are impacted by the order.
Boudreaux also continued to call for those on the roads to not drive through barricaded or closed roads and don't drive through standing water.
"It's incredibly important to aside by all orders, warnings, closures," Boudreaux said.
The Evacuation Order was for all residences, businesses, and structures on both sides of the Tule River, from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake to the east side of Road 284.
The Evacuation Order consists of the area from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146, to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.
The order doesn't include Highway 190, or the residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to the Schafer Dam.
TCSO Deputies went door to door throughout Tuesday night to notify residents. Boudreaux urges people to stay clear and out of the river areas and to avoid going near the waterways.
The level of the lake has risen considerably over the last day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported on Wednesday morning. The lake's storage was at 94,842 acre feet on Wednesday morning.
That was a significant increase over the just under 88,000 feet reported on Tuesday morning. That was a decrease from Monday morning when the storage was above 88,000 feet.
The lake's storage capacity is 82,000 feet. A construction project to deal with flooding events like the one that's now going on to expand the spillway at Schafer Dam is ongoing and would expand the lake's storage to 110,000 acre feet. It was hoped that project could be completed by the end of the year.
The sheriff's office stated to follow the following general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas:
• Never drive into flood waters, as they're deeper, colder and faster-moving than they appear
• Don't operate electrical equipment in standing water
For updates during major events, including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/(https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/), register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/ (https://www.alerttc.com/), and follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.
As far as the forecast as of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service states the storm activity should level off through Monday, but then another storm is expected Monday night. Today and Friday will be clear with a 20 percent chance of showers on Friday night.
Saturday should be clear with 20 percent chance of showers Saturday night, a 40 percent chance of shower on Sunday and a 20 percent chance of showers on Sunday night.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible on Monday night in Porterville.
Then another major storm is expected on Tuesday with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible and another half to three quarters of an inch possible on Tuesday night. The storm is expected to continue through next Wednesday with another quarter to a half inch of rain possible.
BRIDGE CLOSED
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Westwood Bridge from Highway 190 to Orange Avenue remained closed.
A full list of road and bridge closures can be found here: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/rma/public-works/roads/road-bridge-information-and-closures/