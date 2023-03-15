Due to the recent storm events and the water levels rising at Success Lake to the point the water is running over the spillway at Schafer Dam, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation order for those around the lake late Tuesday night.
The Evacuation Order was for all residences, businesses, and structures, on both sides of the Tule River, from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake to the east side of Road 284.
The Evacuation Order consists of the area from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146, to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.
The order doesn't include Highway 190, or the residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to the Schafer Dam.
TCSO Deputies went door to door throughout Tuesday night to notify residents. Boudreaux urges people to stay clear and out of the river areas and to avoid going near the waterways.
The level of the lake has risen considerably over the last day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported on Wednesday morning. The lakes storage was at 94,842 acre feet on Wednesday morning.
That was a significant increase over the just under 88,000 feet reported on Tuesday morning. That was a decrease from Monday morning when the storage was above 88,000 feet.
The lake's storage capacity is 82,000 feet. An construction project to deal with flooding events like the one that's now going on to expand the spillway at Schafer Dam is ongoing and would expand the lake's storage to 110,000 acre feet. It was hoped that project could be completed by the end of the year.
The sheriff's office stated to follow the following general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas:
• Never drive into flood waters, as they're deeper, colder and faster-moving than they appear
• Don't operate electrical equipment in standing water
For updates during major events, including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/(https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/), register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/ (https://www.alerttc.com/), and follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.
As far as the forecast, the National Weather Service states the storm activity should level off through Monday, but then another storm is expected Monday night. Thursday and Friday will be clear with a 20 percent chance of showers on Friday night.
Saturday should be clear with a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday night, a 30 percent chance of shower on Sunday and a 40 percent chance of showers on Monday.
But then another storm is expected on Monday night, with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible in Porterville. The storm is expected to continue through Tuesday with another quarter to a half inch of rain possible.