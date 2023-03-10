Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order to a couple of Springville areas.
An evacuation order was issued on Friday morning for the Springville area along the south bank of the Tule River and for homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. The evacuation order includes all roads, access roads and areas in between.
Not included is Pleasant Oak Drive. But Highway 190 heading east was closed just before Pleasant Oak Drive on Friday. On Friday. Eagles Nest on Highway 190 was also open for trailers and families in need.
Springville residents were reporting on Friday they had no power, main roads were inaccessible and that Pleasant Oak Drive was experiencing mudslides.
The Tule River Tribe's Office of Emergency Management also asked Tule River Indian Reservation residents not to be driving around and to shelter in place on Friday. The road heading to Eagle Mountain Casino was also closed.
It was also reported rapid snowmelt was happening and would add to the flooding.
Due to the increase of the river flows, Boudreaux urged people to stay clear of the roadways.
The following general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas should be followed:
• Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder and faster-moving than they appear.
• Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water.
• Operate generators ONLY in well-ventilated areas.
• Do not use ovens, ranges or barbeques for home heating.
For updates on storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies websit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/(https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/), register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/ (https://www.alerttc.com/), and follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.
Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations, visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/(https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/)
Tulare County has established a Temporary Evacuation Point at the Porterville College Gym. Hours of operation were set to be until 8:30 p.m. today and 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.