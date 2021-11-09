More than 70 people attended the Tule River Parkway 5K Run/Walk and Garden Tours held on Saturday.
Tulare River Parkway Association president Cathy Capone said she had never seen the parking lot complete full and was thrilled with the turnout.
“Families, couples, and friends came out together to enjoy the gardens today, and they were very complementary to the (Tule River Parkway),” Capone said.
Students from Granite Hills Law and Justice Academy, the Monache Environmental Science Academy, and cadets from Strathmore and Burton School Districts were docents and trail monitors during the morning event, and the students answered the public’s questions about the 17 gardens in the parkway.
“I’m very happy about the public’s enthusiasm for the gardens at the Tule River Parkway,” said Capone.