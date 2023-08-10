Scores of children with their families, and grandparents came back to Burton School District's Jim Maples Academy early in the morning on Wednesday, the first day of school for the district.
Some children were still sleepy, or filled with trepidation about returning to school, while most others were filled with excitement, ready to see their friends and meet their teachers.
Annamarie Ortega, 11, said it was great to be back at school, and it was her last year at JMA.
Walking into the school gates with her grandparents, Belen and Fred Esmundo, Ariyanna Arvizu, 5, smiling brightly, said, "I want to have fun at school."
Fred said, "We are happy that she likes school and is happy to be back."
Jasper Springs, 6, was still waking up but ready for school.
He's going into first grade and his friend, Stellar Brown, 5, was all ready and raring to go into the classroom. Stellar said, "I like the first day of school."
Brown's mom, Mallory Brown, said they were excited to be back at school, said Courtney Corbitt.
Alena Vargas, 8, said, " I'm very excited to be back at school and going into 3rd grade."
Her mother, Maylet Martinez Parra said she was proud of Alena, and "It will be a good year."
The Wyatt family, who are friends with the Springs family, and Corbitt, all met and chatted about the first day of school and their children. Willow Wyatt, 5, was going into kindergarten, and was just excited to be at JMA. Her older brother, Deegan, 9, was going into 4th grade. Their father, Matthew Wyatt, said, "It's another exhausting morning. But once the kids get here they're ready to go to school."
Kelly Martinez, 5, walked into school holding her father, Robert Martinez, by the hand. She said, "I'm very excited to be going into kindergarten."
Her mother, Beatrice Arellano looked on, as she wheeled a stroller.
Scores of children and their parents were jubilant and excited to return to school, and it was a busy morning. School Psychologist Kathleen Daguman remarked, "There is such an array of emotion when the children walk through the gates of school on the first day."
Vice Principal Eliana Cervantes said it was all exciting to welcome the children back to school, and Principal Kirk Stinson said, "It's amazing to have all the students back on campus where they can be loved and learned."