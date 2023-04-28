The Porterville College Band held its concert on Thursday in the college theater/auditorium.
Band director David Green thanked the audience for their support and said "this means a world to the band students, and this concert represents a ton of work by them. Thank you so much for being here."
The first piece they played was Afterburn, by Randall Standridge, that happened to be played in the 2023 CMEA Festival at Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Green spoke a little about each composer or arranger, and had a depth of knowledge about each piece of music played.
The second piece was Ancient Flower, composed by Yukiko Nishimura, who's a great band director, said Green. And the piece is quite different. It almost sounded like music written for a screenplay, atmospheric, and melodic.
The third piece was a series of songs in the style of the Shakers, called Simple Gifts, Four Shaker Songs. They were traditional pieces of music of Shakers from the Eastern part of the U.S, and were written by Frank Ticheli,
"A very prominent composer of our time," remarked Green. Simple Gifts was composed of the four songs: Yonder Valley, Dance, Here Take This Lovely Flower, and finally Simple Gifts.
Yonder Valley was simple and serene sounding, Dance was buoyant, joyful, and almost medieval sounding, and exciting, while Take This Lovely Flower sounded almost like the famous song Shenandoah, with the flutes, clarinets, and horns playing. Simple Gifts was a surprise, and uplifting.
Green spoke about the music program at PC and invited people to start taking classes and join the band, saying, "We want to get as many people as possible playing music."
The band played "At the Crossroads" written by Robert W. Smith. The next piece of music was the traditional Scottish Loch Lomond, arranged by a recent music major at University of Texas JaRod Hall. "It's a beautiful lyric piece of music about two lovers during the war, who have to part, and will probably die. A sad piece," Green said.
The last piece of music was called Electricity, "and when you hear it, you'll know why," said Green.
"Thank you for coming out and spending your evening with us," said Green, who thanked PC President Dr. Claudia Habib, James Thompson, Fine Art Division Chair, PC Music Director Sarah Rector (and her new baby), and husband, Ben Makino, Porterville Panther Band Director Clark Keele, and special guests Ben Horton, Michael Stone, and Richard Madrigal and Savannah Madrigal. And all the band members.
Quite a few of the audience members spoke about the concert and seemed to really enjoy themselves, and were complimentary of the band.
"I loved the variety of the music, and the last piece should have been called, "Pissed off Cat," said Merrily Davies.
Nadine Daniels said she was pleasantly surprised by the concert.
"Cindy Kelly did a great job in the band. There are many talented people in Porterville," said Judy Troendle. On that note, Lori Resurreccion said many talented people come from small towns.
Cindy Kelly was accompanied by the The Crack-O-Dawn Dance Group.
Donna Snyder said the music pieces were fantastic and the band ensemble was wonderful.
PC Band Trumpet player Alexis Garcia said whenever he plays the trumpet the music relaxes him, and he forgets his bills and other problems.