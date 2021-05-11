VISALIA – From the moment of silence before the program began to the “End of Watch Roll Call,” Monday morning’s ceremony held at the Tulare County Peace Officer Memorial Park in Visalia was an emotional one for many in the audience who could be seen holding each other and wiping away tears throughout the service. They were all there, along with peace officers from throughout Tulare County, to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty.
“Every year I say the same thing. The different patches, different badges, different color uniforms — does not separate us. We’re all serving and doing the same thing,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. “The memory of the names on this wall mean something. We will never forget the lives of those who gave their lives.”
This year two new names were added to the memorial, Boudreaux said.
But the reason was unique from other years, he said, because both died from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
And they died just five days apart. Lieutenant Franklin Luther Arnold IV, Office of Protective Services, on January 22; and Deputy Frank G. Holquin, III, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on January 27.
“Tulare County is blessed,” said California State Senator Shannon Grove as she talked about the county being led with integrity and truth and talked about the importance of honoring the names on the wall, and the importance to recognize the many loved ones left behind by those listed on the wall.
She talked about different scenarios officers are pulled away to during any given day, from pulling people over to knocking on doors, they must be ready at all times as they fulfill their duty, she said.
“We must do all we can in our power to remember,” she said and encouraged all to share stories with family, loved ones and others, so no one will ever forget.
The Senator ended with asking any officer, man or woman, not already standing to stand. She then asked family and friends surrounding them to lay hands on the nearby peace officer — and others in attendance to extend their respective hands towards them while she ended in prayer.
In all, 28 officers’ names are etched into the memorial granite, honoring and remembering peace officers from law enforcement agencies in Tulare County who were killed in the line of duty. The names dating back to July 5, 1889 when Deputy John ‘Nick’ Wren, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was killed while he attempted to serve an arrest warrant.
In addition, the K-19 Memorial is engraved with two names, honoring K9 Officer Bane of the Tulare Police Department, and K9 Deputy Rocco of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office who died in December of 2018 and October of 2019, respectively. And a Memorial Bench stands in honor of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pilot James Chavez, who was killed in a plane crash near Eagle Feather Trading Post and Highway 190 in Porterville in February of 2016.
The program began with The Gilly Girls, a band of four sisters — two sets of twins — who sang a medley of patriotic music, and an invocation by Chaplain Russ Bassett prior to Undersheriff Tom Sigley welcoming everyone and asking for a moment of silence to remember and reflect upon all the peace officers whose names are etched in the granite. Shortly after a flyover by Tulare County Sheriff’s Aviation Support Unit and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection preceded the Posting of Colors as the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and the Visalia Police Department Honor Guard raised and lowered the American flag and California flag to half-staff.
The program ended with the End of Watch Roll Call by Exeter Police Department Chief John Hall.
“Every one of these men gave their all, their life, to the people of this county and communities,” Hall said. “Let their names be forever etched in stone as well as in our hearts.”