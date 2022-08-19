SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST — As members of a Type 2 hand crew, Porterville residents Antonio Moreno and Adrian Moreno spent plenty of time in Giant Sequoia groves over the past few years.
They were on the ground as wildfires burned through many groves, killing an astounding number of the massive and ancient trees.
On Thursday, the two were part of a crew working in the Bearskin Giant Sequoia Grove. The work is similar to work they did during the wildfires — but the conditions were much improved. There was no wildfire threatening the grove in the northern portion of Giant Sequoia National Monument. Instead, the hand crew was working to clear areas around the largest of Giant Sequoia trees growing there. It’s still hard work, but far less stressful than similar work being performed while a wildfire rages nearby.
The buzz of their chainsaws could be heard through the woods as Forest Service officials explained the emergency response ordered by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on July 22.
“Without urgent action, wildfires could eliminate countless more iconic Giant Sequoias,” Moore said at the time. “We can and must do more to protect Giant Sequoias using all the tools and flexibilities available to us. This emergency action to reduce fuels before a wildfire occurs will protect unburned Giant Sequoia groves from the risks of high-severity wildfires.”
And during a brief break in the activity in the Bearskin Grove Thursday, Teresa Benson, forest supervisor for Sequoia National Forest, thanked the two Morenos and others for their work.
“We couldn’t do this without you,” she said, noting although mechanical treatment may be used in some other areas, in the Bearskin Grove all of the work must be done by hand.
Antonio Moreno described the painstaking work the crew is doing, cutting brush and small trees to reduce the fuels around the big trees and clearing away thick layers of duff. He said it made him feel good to be working to help protect the Giant Sequoias.
Gretchen Fitzgerald, ecosystem staff officer on the Sequoia, suggested the project after observing the loss of Giant Sequoias when wildfire burned at high severity in groves with an overload of fuel. But even after the project was approved, the Regional Office had to find the money, she said. The emergency fuels treatment in 11 Giant Sequoia groves on the Sequoia National Forest and another in Sierra National Forest is expected to cost about $28 million and to continue through 2023.
FAST TRACKING
Forest Service planning isn’t known for speed. Limited staff must complete extensive environmental review, consult with other agencies and engage with the public to meet requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and a host of regulations. This work is often interrupted by fire season when staff are diverted to other tasks.
Given that, the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response may set a record for response to a non-fire emergency. Moore made the emergency order on July 22 and work was well underway by Aug. 1. The agency employed its highly effective Incident Command System, and orders went out around the country for trained staff to come to California to help save the Giant Sequoias.
With the ICS, team members work in 14-day rotations. Among team members present at the Bearskin Grove Thursday were a paramedic from Roanoke County, Va., and members of a National Fire Information Team including individuals from Arizona, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.
Although the project got off the ground quickly, the painstaking work is going to take a while.
“Fuel treatments from this emergency response will take some time for us to implement because the safety of our crews and the public is of the utmost importance, along with protecting these giant, iconic trees,” Benson said.
She noted, also, although the emergency order made it possible to get the project going quickly, the agency is still following directives of the Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan.
And Fitzgerald noted the project isn’t an attempt to fireproof the groves. Fire is important to Giant Sequoias and one of the main ways the trees naturally regenerate.
Instead, she said, the reduction of fuels has two purposes — one, it may help avoid destructive severe intensity fire and two, it will make the groves safe for the Forest Service to use prescribed fire.
THE PROJECT
Encompassing approximately 13,377 acres that will protect 12 Giant Sequoia groves, the emergency fuels treatments will remove surface and ladder fuels that present the greatest wildfire risk and include hand cutting of small trees, mechanical removal of trees, application of borate on green stumps (to protect from fungus), pulling duff away from the base of large Giant Sequoias and prescribed burning, according to a news release announcing the project.
On the Hume Lake Ranger District, work is already underway in the Bearskin and Indian Basin groves. Other groves there slated for treatment are Abbott, Grant and Landslide.
On the Western Divide Ranger District, work is underway on the Black Mountain and Wishon groves and will also take place in the Belknap Complex, Burro Creek, Long Meadow and Silver Creek groves.
None of these groves had extensive damage during recent fires.
This project is also not dependent upon or directly related to the bipartisan Save Our Sequoias Act introduced in Congress on June 23.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance writer based in Tehachapi and a former editor of the Recorder. Send email to: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.