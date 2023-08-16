New Monache High School football coach Aaron Berry may be new to this community but it hasn’t taken long for the community to get him caught up in the tradition of Monache Football. A tradition that since it opened in 1967 has seen the Marauders win multiple league championships, have several deep playoff runs and produce its share of stars who have made it to the collegiate level, and for a few lucky ones all the way to the NFL.
Berry inherits a Monache program from Shane Focke who was let go after the 2022 season after a 2-8 record. While Berry respects what Focke brought to the Monache program he could see something else was needed when he arrived.
“When I came into Monache I could see that there needed to be a cultural change in the team. That really starts off with tradition. I was able to talk to some past coaches and alums about what made Monache football special in the years before and took that and slowly introduced it to the team.
“The reason for that is because tradition honors those who came before, tradition honors those who are yet to come. So one thing you will see in the first game is the players will have blank helmets because they have to earn their decal on their helmet. Another one is we will sing the alma mater after every game no matter what.”
Monache will bring back senior Emmett Focke at quarterback to run the pro style offense. Junior Ty Baxter will be a key player for the Marauders on both sides of the ball. The Marauders will also count on Anthony Severance to contribute on both offense and defense.
Monache will count on seniors like Focke, Cole Williams and Ryley King, but they also have a good mix of sophomores and juniors to provide help to a team that averaged only 14 points a game last year in league play, while giving up an average of 33.
“It's a huge group,” Berry said. “We have a mixture of sophomores and juniors that have really changed the culture and set the standard.”
Berry knows it will be tough to take a huge leap overnight. “I am focused on winning one day at a time. My players follow a motto that I introduced to them last week and it says One Day or Day 1. I can say one day we can be at the top of the EYL or we can start with day 1 and climb from there. I coach to win so my goal is to get my team to play hard and play a complete game and success will follow.”
Berry comes to Porterville after a career of playing linebacker for Azusa Pacific University and brings a high energy style to the field.
“I am a high energy coach and the players feel it. There are many unique personalities on the team that just make practice fun and energetic. Football is only a small part of these kids' lives so if we are not creating lifelong memories why do we coach?”
Berry is thankful for the support of the community and his administration at MHS. “The community really wants to see Monache football succeed and they have been a huge support. I can't walk into a store without someone greeting me and congratulating me and just asking to help in any way.
“My admin has been the absolute best. They have spent many hours helping and supporting my team so that we have the foundation to be successful. For the players these kids work very hard. From the spring workouts to summer I have tested the limits of my players and they seem to always stand tall at the end. They were able to pick up fast what we were teaching as a staff and never complained when asked to do more.”
Berry’s goals for the season are pretty simple. “Build the tradition, gain respect in the Valley and
set the standard or become the example.”
The chance to achieve those goals starts on Thursday night at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare as the Marauders travel to take on Mission Oak in their season opener. Expect full coverage of that game in Saturday morning’s edition of The Recorder.