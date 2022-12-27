A festive Christmas dinner was held at the Porterville Elks Lodge on Friday to celebrate Veterans and their families during the holiday season and honor their service to our country.
Mayor Martha A. Flores, Porterville City councilman Don Weyhrauch, and Porterville Police Lieutenant Rose Gurule spoke after the wonderful Christmas dinner.
Flores thanked the Porterville Elks Lodge and the Emblem Club for their continued commitment to service and told them their work doesn't go unnoticed. "You strongly promote charity, justice, brotherly and sisterly love, fidelity and the definite cultivation of good fellowship.”
She listed community service projects, scholarship programs, and the maintenance of the historical Elks building, to the Veterans Service Programs.
“We continue to honor the men and women in our Armed Services, past and present, the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard and the Coast Guard,” she said. “To thank them for their service to the freedom and privileges we enjoy in our Country."
Flores thanked Mike Harvey for inviting the Porterville dignitaries to the holiday dinner, break bread together, and the celebrate the Armed Services. "May your hearts and homes be filled with joy of the festive season," she said.
President of the Elks Lodge 1342, Brad Latham said it was so nice to prepare a special dinner for "our veterans who have given and sacrificed so much for our country." Latham served in Iraq, and has served in the military for 21 years. He said he was so glad to be able to give the gratitude boxes donated from State Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office, and gifts from the Kiwanis Club and other service clubs to veterans.
His wife, Kim Latham, is involved with Pink Heals Tulare County Chapter and helped prepare the dinner, along with her daughter Cheyenne, and other club members.
Before dinner was served Harvey welcomed everyone to the Veterans dinner, and said it was also "for some of us who don't have families." He introduced the Porterville dignitaries and gave the blessing and Chad Everett led the flag salute.
After the Mayor spoke, Weyhrauch spoke about being a neighbor. He thanked the Elks for their service and continuing to honor the veterans. He paraphrased the Bible speaking about the deep roots of an olive tree and the Christmas story and safety, strength and love, and told people "to remember that they are part of the greatest story ever told."
He presented an olive tree as a gift to the Porterville Elks Lodge 1342.
Gurule spoke about her 23 years of service on behalf of the PPD and thanked the veterans for their sacrifices and service. She said her whole family has been in the military.
Latham said he appreciated everyone coming out on Friday. "Our doors are always open, and everyone is welcome."
Long time Elks and Emblem members Max and Nancy Day enjoyed the evening , and Max said the dinner. There were a number of veterans who served from Vietnam to Iraq.
"If you haven't been to the lodge in a long time, please visit," said Day, "We'd like to be here another 100 years."
Mike Harvey said the Veterans dinner is usually earlier in the year, and he thanked everyone for their attendance and support.
Gene Day greatly appreciated Weyhrauch's words and sentiment about all the branches of different people in a community all coming from the same trunk like the trunk of an olive tree and his quotes from scripture. He greatly appreciated the Olive Tree and said it will be planted in front of the Elks Lodge.
"I'm a veteran and I appreciate all the veterans and the people who've done so much for them here at the Elks. I never knew I had VA health insurance until I attended a Veterans Stand Down here at the Elks. I'd been paying insurance for years until I found out I already had coverage," said Gene.