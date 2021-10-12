The assessment continues on the many treasures of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument that have been lost or damaged by the Windy Fire.
The fire burned into 11 Giant Sequoia Groves, eight within the Sequoia National Forest, two on the Tule River Indian Reservation and one located in both the forest and reservation.
Resource Advisor Garrett Dickman from Yosemite National Park, who has been assessing the damage, stated he determined the Starvation Creek Grove experienced a high-severity fire that despite firefighter efforts burned all but four mature Giant Sequoias in the grove. Last week Dickman gave an early assessment, estimating 74 Giant Sequoias were killed by the fire.
The Sequoia National Forest reported thanks to wildfire and fuels reduction efforts, the fire wasn't as severe in the Black Mountain, Red Hill and Cunningham Groves. Several groves, including the Peyrone, South Peyrone, Packsaddle and Deer Creek Groves can't be fully evaluated until fire hazards are completely gone. It's been reported the fire impacted the Peyrone Groves.
“It may take months to complete a full evaluation of impacts on our Giant Sequoia Groves,” the forest stated. The forest added with winter on its way, the effort to assess the damage will likely last into the spring.
The Long Meadow Grove, which includes the iconic Trail of 100 Giants, was saved virtually in tact thanks to early measures and actions taken before and after the fire spread through the grove. The effort to protect the grove has actually been going on for years.
Officials credited the active management efforts for saving the Trail of 100 Giants. They stated for years fuels reduction treatments, thinning of small-diameter trees and hazard trees and prescribed burning at the Trail of 100 Giants helped save it. “This pre-treatment and extensive mop-up around Sequoia trees kept the area adjacent to the trail mostly unscathed,” the forest stated.
It was reported one iconic tree, the Bench Tree in the Trail of 100 Giants, was burned in the fire. And there was one significant loss due to the fire, the boardwalk at the Trail of 100 Giants, despite efforts to save it. It was undergoing repairs due to a Giant Sequoia that fell on it in 2019.
The Mule Peak Lookout and structures around it were also destroyed despite efforts to save the Lookout. The shed near the lookout parking area was also destroyed.
The Mule Creek Lookout was constructed in 1935 and was one of the last remaining lookouts in the Sequoia National Forest.
Three history cabins were lost as a result of the fire: Frog Meadow Guard Station, Powder Horn and Speas Dirty Camp Cabins. Outbuildings, storage sheds and wooden bridges were also burned despite efforts to save them.
The status of other forest resources is unknown as “numerous fire hazard are preventing access due to safety concerns,” the forest stated.
“Like many wildfires, the Windy Fire threatened people and communities and their protection was our highest priority,” stated Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson. “Our forest and the public have lost homes, historic landmarks, and several natural treasures over the past few years due to wildfire. We ask for your patience while we fully assess damage to lands managed by the Sequoia National Forest. Additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.”
Early assessments are the KNP Complex in Sequoia National Park and the Windy Fire have killed hundreds of Giant Sequoias. This comes after it was estimated the Castle Fire had killed 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias.