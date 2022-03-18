The first Wednesday Night Scramble was held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course. Those involved will try to continue the tradition Jeff Edwards began many years ago. He always loved taking photos of the winners. The winners on Wednesday are from left: Mark Mauldon, Jaime Atkinson, Rick Cha and Brandon Wilson, who combined to shoot a 5-under-par.
Edwards tradition of Wednesday night golf continues
