Jennifer Easter of Porterville recently won more than $77,000 on a penny machine at Eagle Mountain Casino.
“Throughout the past year, with the impact of COVID, we have worked hard to make sure our guests continue to have a safe, enjoyable experience. And even with a reduced capacity we have seen many winners every day,” said Eagle Mountain General Manager Matthew Mingrone.
Easter was enjoying a Tower of Power slot machine and after betting just a $2.50 max bet on a penny machine and she walked away with $77,001.22 in winnings.
The casino kicks off its 25th year this summer and is celebrating by giving guests a chance to win with the Anniversary Spin in May and June with five winners every week! The River Steakhouse is also open Thursdays through Sundays for steak and seafood. For ongoing promotions and dining specials visit the casino website at www.eaglemtncasino.com.