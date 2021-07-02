Eagle Mountain Casino celebrated the years of service for many of their employees at a dinner on Tuesday night.
The event came a few days after Eagle Mountain honored employees who have been with the casino during all of its 25 years. Throughout the month of June Eagle Mountain Casino celebrated its 25th anniversary as it opened in 1996.
On Tuesday, employees were treated to a catered dinner provided by the casino and different awards were presented throughout the night throughout the night.
Thirty-seven employees who have been with the casino from five to 25 years were honored. There are 13 employees who have been with the casino for five years, two have been with the casino for 10 years, 10 have been with the casino for 15 years, five have been with the casino for 20 and eight have been with the casino all 25 years.
Each employee received a commemorative lapel pin, a certificate and other gifts that ranged from visa gift cards to stainless-steel grills.