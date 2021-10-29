The final beam at the new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville near the Porterville Municipal Airport has already been installed and a huge celebration was held on Thursday.
Eagle Mountain Casino celebrated with more than 300 people after hitting the major milestone during a Topping Out Ceremony. Among those at the event were the entire construction team from W.E. O'Neil, the Tule River Tribal Council, past Tule River Tribal Council members, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes, Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, Eagle Mountain Casino employees and many former Porterville City Councilmembers.
A Topping Out Ceremony is celebrated once a significant amount of work in a large project in completed. As part of the tradition, those involved in the project sign the final beam that's installed and watch as a crane places the final steel beam in place.
A small tree is also placed at the top of the steel beam signify the accomplishment and to provide good luck for the projet in the future, said Brian Schell, superintendent for the project.
“This project has been a long time coming. We purchased the property in 1988 and have been diligently working with the community to relocate to this property for the past five years,” Tribal Chairman William Garfield said. “This casino relocation is only made possible from the continued support, dedication, and hard work from the Tule River Tribe, the exceptional leadership from Eagle Mountain Casino, and the incredible support from political and community partners.”
Eagle Mountain Casino general manager Matthew Mingrone commented on how special the moment was, adding casino employees aren't just a team, they're a family. He noted 30 percent of the employees have been with the casino for more than 10 years.
Eight employees have beeen with the casino for its entire 25 years. “It speaks to who we are, what we stand for, our leadership, and why we truly are the People’s Casino,” Mingrone said.
Zack Mead, project manager for W.E. O'Neil stated: “The relocation of the property has been a long time coming, and I want to thank the Tule River Tribe, The Gaming Commission, The Relocation Committee, The Eagle Mountain Casino team, and Southern California Edison for setting up the infrastructure and power to make this possible, as well as all the subcontractors that have worked so hard on this project so far.”
“The event was a joyous occasion for everyone involved,” Mathis said. “This community is not just a group of people working towards a common cause; its family, everyone here including the Tribe and the community has been working on this for many years.”
Reyes commented on the history of the Tule River Tribe and added: “The relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino sets the tone for economic flourishment and revitalization of the city of Porterville and the areas around it.
“New relationships have been formed, and old relationships strengthened. We want to thank and congratulate the past and present Tule River Tribal Council Members.”
The new Eagle Mountain Casino is on track to open in the Fall of 2022. It will be a 100,000-square foot facility that will also include a 2,000-seat event center and many dining options.