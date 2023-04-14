With California moving toward the use of electric vehicles and clean energy, E.M. Tharp Inc./Golden State Peterbilt have launched “Leading the Charge.”
Peterbilt is now offering three electric truck models, the conventional 579 Day Cab, the Cab Over Engine 520 Heavy Duty and the 220 Medium Duty. Those who attended the World Ag Expo may have seen the 579EV and the 220 EV on display at the E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt booth where they received a great deal of attention, giving those from around the world a chance to see the EV's up close. There was a Peterbilt EV factory representative on hand to answer questions.
E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt requested the keep the EV's an extra week after the World Ag Expo so they could host “Employee EV Ride and Drive” and “Customer EV Ride and Drive” on February 20 and 21. The two-day event was held at the E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt headquarters in Porterville. Golden State Peterbilt also has Bakersfield and Fresno locations. There were morning and afternoon sessions each day.
The event included presentations from Peterbilt EV Factory representatives to explain Peterbilt's EV truck technology. A PACCAR EV Parts gave a presentation on infrastructure setup and assistance available.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District also gave a presentation on programs, grants and deadlines.
E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt stated the employees appreciated the event that gave the parts, sales and service departments a first-hand experience driving and learing more about EV trucks. The company also stated customers were grateful for the all-inclusive approach to give them a better understanding of what's offered.
“Hosting the Ride and Drive event succeeding the World Ag Expo just made sense,” E.M. Tharp vice president/general manager Casey Tharp said. “We were able to provide a great experience for our customers and those interested in learning more about electric trucks.
“We are thrilled with the success of having the exposure of EV trucks on display at World Ag Expo and then by hosting the Ride and Drive events for our staff and customers. Without facilities in Porterville allowing us to provide the training and driving experience, we hope to continue hosting more of these events in the future.”
After the two-day ride and drive event, Golden State Peterbilt's staff delivered the EV Peterbilt trucks to Bakersfield to join the Zero Emission Convoy on Thursday, February 23.
Those interested in learning more about Peterbilt's EV trucks or purchasing for one's transportation needs can call E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt in Fresno, Porterville and Bakersfield at 800-421-0117 to be connected to a local Golden State Peterbilt Truck salesperson.