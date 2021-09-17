Porterville residents will soon be able to order pumpkin and salted caramel breve's and cold brews, as well as other Dutch Classics, Dutch Frosts, Dutch Sodas and Lemonades, as the long-time anticipated Dutch Bros Coffee opens Friday.
“We got the all-clearance today,” said Regional Operator Chandell Ng'ang'a on Friday at the Porterville site. “We're here stocking today but we are good to go. We're so grateful to be here.”
Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy. Fan-favorite drinks include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade. There's also a secret menu of featured items, such as the caramel pumpkin brulee, Cinnamon Swirl oat milk latte, and the Pumpkin Pie Frost.
In addition to the drinks, Dutch Bros features an assortment of muffin-top muffins and granola bars.
“Dutch Bros is stoked to share the 'Dutch Luv' with the Porterville Community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks,” said Rilynn Davis, regional PR lead. “This will be our 497th store when it opens Friday.”
Patrons are asked to connect with Dutch Bros on all social media sites for a hook up on sweet promos and shop fun. In addition, downloading the Dutch Bros app will earn points and score rewards, Davis said.
The drive-thru coffee company is dedicated to “making a massive difference one cup at a time.”
It was founded in 1992 as a pushcart by the railroad tracks in downtown Grants Pass, Ore., when Dane and Travis Boersma left the dairy business to serve up espresso, rock their favorite music and make connections with the community.
They're now located in 11 states.
“We're excited to be part of the Porterville community,” Ng'ang'a said. “We can't wait to serve everyone Friday.”
Dutch Bros will open at 5 a.m. Friday at 864 N. Prospect Street, Porterville.