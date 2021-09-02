A Ducor man accused of chasing children with a knife and attempting to stab several people has been arrested.
Daniel Chavez, 34, was arrested.
Around 9 p.m Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 23000 Block of Mt. Whitney Avenue in Ducor for a report of a man with a knife. Deputies were told Chavez tried to stab several people and then chased them with a knife. Deputies detained Chavez without incident.
Throughout the investigation, Deputies found Chavez had chased people, including children, throughout the house with the knife, coming just a few inches from some of them, TCSO stated.
Chavez was also making threatening statements, TCSO added. Chavez was booked at the South County Detention Facility for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Threats, and Child Endangerment.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Ryan Melo or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com