Environmental sciences teacher Amanda Driver has been named lead teacher at Circle J-Norris Ranch, the field study site for SCICON.
Driver succeeds Nancy Bruce who served in the position since May 2000 and retired last month.
Driver joins the SCICON staff after having served as lead teacher for Porterville Unified School District's Environmental Science Academy at Monache High. She had been a teacher Monache for 16 years, working in the Environmental Science Academy since its creation 10 years ago.
“Amanda and her students have been actively engaged in the Circle J program, supporting their classroom learning with hands-on environmental studies at the ranch,” said Dianne Shew, SCICON administrator. “We are so fortunate to have her join us, bringing first-hand knowledge of Circle J’s operations and a great enthusiasm for the mission of the program.”
Over the years, Driver's students were involved in numerous Circle J programs and student events, including the ongoing oak restoration project, Field Science Weekends, and astronomy nights. Several of her students completed their senior projects using research conducted at Circle J.
Driver will continue the work of the program to create unique environmental lessons for all elementary, secondary, and post-secondary students in Tulare County. Circle J offers students and their teachers chances for experiential learning and ongoing research.
Circle J is also home to the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station, which offers Tulare County students a chance to see the work of UC researchers.