On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Porterville Area Coordinating Council President, Donna Grigsby and Executive Director, Ryan Land were on hand to donate 22 cases of baby formula to two local organizations. St. Anne’s Food Pantry and the Parenting Network of Porterville. Each received 11 cases (66 cans) of baby formula.
JustServe.org, a service provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, went to work obtaining the baby formula to donate to PACC, knowing they would be able to get it into the hands of local organizations who could then get it out to those in the community in need.
“Some areas have been affected more by the formula shortage than others and our Valley is one of those.” Said Mimi Schuler, JustServe.org specialist. “Our partnership with PACC has been fantastic, we know that when we get a surplus of items, we can call Ryan to get it to those who need it most.
Rosa Moreno, St. Anne’s Food Pantry Representative, Paul Prado, Associate Director for Parenting Network and Stephanie Clayton, a Parent Educator with Parenting Network, were each there to accept the donation on behalf of their organizations.
Ryan Land said, “PACC is fortunate to have partnerships with our area’s charitable food pantries and organizations like Parenting Network, it makes it easy to get items needed out to the community quickly.
PACC is located at 368 E. Date Ave. and is open Tues. – Fri. 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
St. Anne’s Food Pantry is located at 271 N. Wallace in Porterville and is open every Wed. and Thurs. from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.
Parenting Network Porterville Family Resource Center is located at 770 N. Main and is open Mon. - Fri. from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community, providing opportunities to help those in need and enhance the quality of life in the community.