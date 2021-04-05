Granite Hills High School’s Academy of Careers in Education, known as the ACE Pathway, has been named as a Distinguished Academy by NAF (formerly known as the National Academy Foundation). It's the highest award an academy can receive at the national level.
The ACE Pathway provides hands-on experience, rigorous academic programs, and college classes. ACE students become prepared for the education profession. The ACE Pathway motto is: “We are growing our own teachers for the future.”
“I am so thankful for the assistance from the PUSD Pathways office, wisdom of the ACE Advisory Board members, dedication of the ACE teachers and staff, and our awesome students. Without all of the support, none of this would be possible,” ACE Pathway Lead Teacher Rich Lambie said.
The ACE Pathway is the seventh PUSD Pathway to be named as a Distinguished Academy since the PUSD Pathways program begin in 2008. During this past school year, there were only 14 Distinguished academies in California and 135 Distinguished academies nationwide.
“The ACE Pathway exemplifies what a high-quality pathway looks like. The work could not be possible without teachers, administrators, and local/community partners. We are overjoyed by this news and excited to see students succeed as future educators,” said Cindy Brown, Director of Student Pathways.
The ACE Pathway joins Harmony Magnet Academy's Academy of Engineering, Academy of Performing Arts, Porterville High's Academy of Health Sciences, Partnership Academy of Business and Finance (PHS), Granite Hills Academy of Law, Justice and Ethics, and Strathmore High's Academy of Emerging Agriculture Technology as Distinguished NAF Academies.
Distinguished academies are assessed by NAF staff and given an overall score based on four criteria: academy development and structure, advisory board, curriculum and instructin and work-based learning.
“We applaud our Distinguished academies for all they have done to keep the NAF educationa design at the forefront,” NAF CEO J.D. Hoye said. “Congratulations on this important honor and thank you for your commitment to student success.”
Every PUSD Pathway must continue to meet standards set forth by NAF on an annual basis. To learn more about the 14 PUSD Open-Choice Pathways, visit www.pathways.portervilleschools.org
NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career, and future ready.