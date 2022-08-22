VISALIA — Murder charges were dismissed for the two youth who had been charged with starting the fire that burned the former Porterville Library and resulted in the deaths of Porterville Fire Department Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
That's what Tulare County Superior Court Judge Hugo Loza said on Monday at the Jurisdictional Hearing (trial) held at the William Silveria Jr. Juvenile Center in Visalia.
In addition, one of the youths was dismissed from arson charges, and the other youth, charged. His sentencing is scheduled for late September.
"So the court made it’s decision today,” said Richard Alvarez, an attorney for one of the youth, outside in front of the Juvenile Center. “All parties worked together — the district attorney, the judge and the defense at arriving at a just decision.”
He said they felt the court made a good decision as to the homicide charges, but he disagrees with the court on the arson charge.
“But in the end result, we’re happy with it,” he said. “All court is — is the pursuit of justice. That’s all it is.”
There are no sides, he said. It's just everybody working together to try to find out what happened.
“And I believe to some degree, we did,” he said.
The families don’t understand, he said, saying these things are monumental for them and it hasn’t settled in yet.
Also saying a few words outside the courtroom were the two firefighters’ fathers, John Jones and Ramon Figueroa Sr. who said they weren't making a statement at the moment.
“We’re both disappointed at the verdict and the judge’s lack of looking at all the evidence, so we’re really not going to make a statement right now. We will be getting together tomorrow with the public information officer and can give you guys a lot more on this.”
Ramon Figueroa Sr. also commented.
“Like I stated earlier during the week, when the trial first started, we were hoping that justice would come out of this trial but evidently it didn’t. Which that’s why I was anticipating because that was the reading that I received from the judge from the very first day that we started this over two years ago with all the motions that he would want.”
Figueroa also said to him it looked like he was doing the job for the defense attorneys.
There was also one comment he said to the district attorney he didn't appreciate, Figueroa said.
“But in reality he attacked the families when he told the district attorney, ‘your firefighters’ — Why did he use that term? They’re not related to the district attorney. We the family didn’t appreciate that comment,” Figueroa said. “He just wanted to get over with this case, regardless of the outcome. He already had made up his mind.”
It was something he said he noticed from the first day — two years ago.
“He is blaming the death of the two firefighters, our sons, on the equipment but what he doesn’t understand is that the equipment didn’t light the fire, which caused our sons to have been there.”
And had there not been a fire, they would haven't been there, Figueroa said. And even without a fire, he said, if there was only smoke, they would have been able to find their way out. They would not have been blinded by the smoke.
“The justice system for the state of California is broken. It’s not working for the state of California,” Figueroa said. “We’re at the point where criminals get all the rights and victims get persecuted and that’s the way it is now. The Justice system in California is broken.”
Monday’s hearing began with a Special Education teacher from Bartlett Middle School taking the stand via ZOOM.
“I was his case manager,” she said, referring to one of the two youth, and said she had him in her Intervention Resource Classroom, one period a day, offering him academic support.
A second instructor took the stand in the courtroom and was also questioned on whether the student followed instructions. She too was asked how often they held fire drills.
She said the one youth in her class didn't create class disruptions and she couldn’t remember him being a problem but did need redirection.
“He just didn’t apply himself in class,” she said, but did recall a few incidents where he would talk out of turn during lectures.
A science teacher from Bartlett also testified, saying she made all the students and their parents sign contracts. She too talked about fire safety with her class, not one-on-one, and said they once used a candle to dissolve sugar in a spoon.
Two detectives with the Porterville Police Department also took the witness stand, one at a time.
The first detective said he had been to the coroner’s office in Tulare — with the body of Firefighter Patrick Jones.
The second detective to testify said she was tasked to go to the hospital where Captain Ray Figueroa had been taken and upon arriving, saw other firefighters. She could hear crying and yelling and voices as doctors and nurses worked on him.
“I could hear the machine beeping until they called it,” she said. “They were administering CPR and doing shocks. Then, I believe he coded.”
The autopsies revealed both firefighters died from asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, said a report by Dr Stephen Avalos, a pathologist who reviewed the report following the death of the doctor who performed the autopsy.
Closing arguments followed shortly after the autopsy report.
Alvarez argued the youths did what they were taught — walked quickly out and left the building
The facts are, said Attorney John Stinely, both minors went to the library and fled after starting the fire; and both lied to police immediately.
“The truth hurts,” Stinely said. “You lie to protect yourself. If they didn’t understand wrongness of conduct, they wouldn’t lie. I have absolutely no doubt the minors know right from wrong.”
In lieu of evidence presented, (one youth) clearly knew he was committing a crime of arson by lighting a paper and dropping it into the library play structure, said Stinely.
But there needs to be proof of each crime, the Judge said – and proof of intent to commit each crime charged – arson and homicide.
In this case, Loza said, the fire was started, and several attempts were made to put the fire out, people left the building, and an officer entered to check if anyone was there and came out and said everyone was out of the library.
Loza then said Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones entered the building.
“Why? There’s no evidence there was (anyone in there,)” the Judge said. “Why Captain Figueroa entered, and Firefighter Jones, I don’t know.”
Loza said he was beyond words and called the two firefighters heroic and again said they went in for a reason he nor anyone knows. But one thing was clear, he said, the cause of death was asphyxiation, lacking the amount of oxygen available for what they had to do.
“In my view, the actual killer is the fact they ran out of oxygen,” Loza said. “In my view the actual killer is lack of oxygen, the inability to breathe. That’s what killed them.”
He then went on to talk about the evidence presented and said there was no evidence whatsoever at the time the act was committed they contemplated, knew or intended to cause death.
“They didn’t contemplate that at all,” the judge said. “I do agree there is an arson here,” he said about one of the youth.
Earlier in the day, the Judge had gone through the private recorded whispering conversation the two boys had in the back of a police car while the officer stepped away. Loza read through the conversation pointing out one youth had admitted to lighting a paper on fire. And at the end, Loza dismissed both youth from the homicide charge, and dismissed only one youth from the arson charge.