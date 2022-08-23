VISALIA — The fathers of two fallen firefighters blasted the judge for his decision on Monday to dismiss murder charges against two teens accused of starting the fire that led to their death.
John Jones, father of Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones, and Ramon Figueroa, father of Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa talked about how “devastated” they were by Judge Hugo Loza's decision to dismiss the murder charges against the teens accused of starting the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library. Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa were killed in the fire.
John Jones, Ramon Figueroa and Tulare County Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney spoke with the media on Tuesday at the Tulare County District Attorney's Office in Visalia.
John Jones and Ramon Figueroa took particular exception to the judge's reference in making his ruling when he stated he didn't know why their sons went into the library when there apparently was no one in the building. They referred to that statement as insulting to firefighters and first responders and Jones went even as far to say he hoped Loza's house doesn't catch on fire. Jones and Figueroa also took exception to Loza's reference to their sons as “your firefighters,” saying that was insulting as well.
In a sudden ruling at 4:15 p.m. Monday — ironically at about the same time the fire started — Loza dismissed the charges of murder against both teens. He also dismissed all charges against one of the teens, dismissing the arson charges as well.
The other teen is scheduled to return to court on September 28 for a dispositional hearing, which for juveniles is basically a sentencing, on the arson charges. “The arson charges were found to be true,” Sliney said.
When asked if they would be at the September 28 hearing, Figueroa said, “100 percent.” Jones then said, “I ain't missed one day in court yet.”
Loza will also preside over the dispositional hearing. Sliney said Loza has the authority to sentence the teen up to 17 years, eight months which is the possible sentence if the teen was an adult. But under California law the teen can only remain in prison until the age of 25.
When asked if Loza's ruling was like feeling a hole in the stomach, Sliney said, “Oh yeah. It was incredibly frustrating.”
The teens were charged with murder but Sliney said even if the teens were charged with manslaughter, he didn't believe with this judge that wouldn't have made any difference in his ruling. Jones and Figueroa also went as far to say as the judge acted like the defense attorneys in the case. “He appeared to be doing the defense attorney's job,” Jones said.
Sliney said the sudden ending to the proceedings “were confusing to say the least.” Jones also criticized the judge for not giving the district attorney notice that closing arguments would be given. “The District Attorney's Office put on a great, easy to follow case,” Jones said.
Jones, Figueroa and Sliney also disputed the judge's assertion that Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa died as a result of not being able to breath because of their equipment and not because of the fire. Figueroa referred to that statement as “asinine.” “That as completely irrelevant to this case,” he said.
“I disagree with the legal basis of his decision,” said Sliney, commenting on the judge's conclusion of what caused Patrick Jones' and Ray Figueroa's deaths. Sliney added he believed Loza got the facts of the case wrong.
But particularly galling to the fathers was Loza's statement about not knowing why their sons went into the library. Jones noted while a police officer did go in and couldn't find anyone, he noted the officer just searched downstairs and couldn't go upstairs because he had to leave the building due to the smoke. He also noted another police officer told “Captain 71,” a reference to Ray Figueroa, there was a report of a woman with a walker upstairs.
“That's why Mr. Judge they went back into that building,” Jones said. “They're heroes. They did their job.”
“They did their job,” Figueroa also said. “They fulfilled their duties.”
Figueroa said after the judge's ruling he received numerous texts from firefighters from all over the state commenting on what a disgrace they thought the ruling was. Jones also said he received multiple calls and texts after the ruling.
“He was very hurtful to not only the families but to all firefighters and first responders,” Figueroa said.
“He has insulted so many firefighters,” Jones said. “I hope his home doesn't catch on fire.”
Jones said he was “devastated” twice, the first time when he received the news of his son's death and the second time by the ruling of a “self serving juvenile judge.”
Jones and Figueroa both referred to the delays in the case. Jones noted the families went through multiple delays in the case for more than two years while the trial only lasted four days. “It's as if the judge had a time clock on this,” he said. “If the judge was going to be the defense attorney why did we have to wait so long for the defense to be ready?”
“The following can be confirmed,” Figueroa said. “Unprepared defense attorneys who were absent at times, commonly late and continuous motions to prolong the trial. A judge who never considered the hardship he was putting both families through.
“A judge who commonly cut off the District Attorney, a judge who didn't want to honor the family's right to present their statement.”
Figueroa went as far to say Lazo threw a “tantrum” when a member of one of the families tried to speak.
“Actually got slapped in the face,” said Figueroa about Lazo's ruling. “It's definitely a slap in the face,” Jones said.
But Figueroa also noted his experience as a law enforcement officer who worked in the juvenile system.
“He would not take into consideration the families request to keep them in custody until trial,” said Figueroa about Loza. “So, yesterday's outcome was not a shocking surprise.
“I have been stating for years that the California Judicial System is broken and no longer working. It was proven yesterday.”
“I don't believe justice was served at all,” Jones said. “They were both guilty. Nobody yelled fire when they ran out the door. They both ran home.”
And when confronted by the police afterward, Jones said the teens “straight up lied.”
“Yesterday was a disgraceful day having to witness the conduct of Judge Loza,” Figueroa said. “He was argumentative with the district attorney.
“The judge would cut off the district attorney. His demeanor showed he was just interested in concluding the case quickly.”
Figueroa and Jones also referred to Loza as being “biased” and also took exception to their obsevation of the judge constantly saying “in my opinion.”
In reference to what he said was the judge's disrespect to firefighters, Figueroa said, “Ray and Patrick were not just our firefighters, they were the community of Porterville's firefighters.”
Figueroa added, “In response to Judge Lazo's statement, the breathing apparatus did not start the fire — the defendants did. If there had been no fire, Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones would have had no need for the breathing apparatus and would be alive today.
“It is clear that Judge Loza did not want to pay attention to the evidence and was just assuming he knew.”
Figueroa and Jones also stated Loza's decision sends the wrong message. “It's OK if you actually kill somebody,” said Jones about the message Loza's decision sent.
“The entire court proceeding was a mockery of the justice system,” Figueroa said.