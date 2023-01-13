It should be dry in the barn.
It's been a challenging week for the Porterville Fair as it prepares to host its annual Sierra Winter Classic Beef Show this weekend with the event to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Porterville Fairgrounds.
The rain earlier this week made the preparations for this weekend that more difficult, but Porterville Fair Manager Susie Godfrey said the fair will be ready to put on the event this weekend.
And while the forecast as of Thursday morning calls for rain throughout this weekend and into Monday in Porterville with major rainfall expected Saturday, there will still be plenty of exhibitors showing their animals this weekend.
“It's dry in the barn,” Godfrey said. “The Sierra Winter Classic running this weekend has brought a few new challenges with the much-needed rain. We will work through these challenges and produce a great show.”
As of Wednesday afternoon this year's show had 150 market animal entries, 50 breeding heifer entries and 140 exhibitors in showmanship classes. There were nearly 200 exhibitors entered.
“The livestock portion of the Porterville Fair is a very large part of our not-for-profit business as a whole,” said Godfrey about livestock events held at the fairgrounds. They include the livestock shows and livestock auctions at the fair and the Sierra Winter Classic. And in February there's also the California Collegiate Livestock Show for college students and the Orange Blossom Klassic for market sheep, hogs and goats.
The Sierra Winter Classic, Orange Blossom Klassic and California Collegiate Livestock Show each bring exhibitors from throughout the state and out of state. Each event brings exhibitors to Porterville for two to three days.
While RV parking is offered at the Porterville Fairgrounds, most families stay in local hotels, eat in local restaurants and buy gas locally. And some will buy supplies they need for the event while they're here.
“Many businesses in the community benefit greatly from the onslaught of families that converge upon the fairgrounds at each show and they are truly a family affair,” Godfrey said.
The Sierra Winter Classic is open to exhibitors ages 4 to 21. “The show continues to grow each year with many families returning year after year,” Godfrey said.
Godfrey said there are many “barn babies” from the community who began showing at the fair many years ago and are now leading exhibitor groups through the entry, transporting, fitting and showing process.
Godfrey said the income from events such as the Sierra Winter Classic helps the with expense of all of the fair's livestock events throughout the year. “The upkeep, repairs and improvements in and around the barn are a never-ending process,” Godfrey said.
The Sierra Winter Classic was begin in 1989 by by a small ground of cattle breeders, 4-H leaders and parents to provide a chance for young beef exhibitors to showcase their projects. The event is a project of the Porterville Jr. Fair Board, a group of 4-H & FFA members ages 14-19. The show allows the Jr. Fair Board to experience running a Jr. Livestock show with the assistance from adult committee members.
Exhibitors at the Sierra Winter Classic compete for prizes and money. Prizes include buckles, jackets and vests and feed. Generous donations from corporate sponsors, feed company vendors, local businesses, cattle breeders and individuals make the event possible.
The Sierra Winter Classic, Orange Blossom Klassic and California Collegiate Livestock Show are all part of the Jackpot series of events in which exhibitors can earn points at competitions throughout the year. The Sierra Winter Classic is part of the California Livestock Association which gives exhibitors a chance to ear points toward year-end prizes.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with steer and heifer showmanship followed by steer and market heifer shows. The event will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with steer and heifer showmanship followed by heifer shows.
A highlight of the event comes Sunday with the Showmanship Shootout in which Showmanship winners in the event compete to be named the Grand Prize Showmanship winner. The grand prize is $1,000 sponsored by Mike and Leslie Rivas and Woodlake Growers Supply and the reserve grand prize is $500 sponsored by EZ Angus Ranch.
The event is open to the public and is free. Entrance to the event is on the north side of the fairgrounds. Enter at Road 224 on the east side of the fairgrounds and follow the signs.
For more information visit https://portervillefair.com/sierra-winter-classic/