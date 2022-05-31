It was a lovely day for an American flag laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Porterville’s Veterans Park on Sunday.
Veterans Brock Neeley and John Coffee organized a small ceremony honoring the Porterville area fallen heroes with local dignitaries and candidates in attendance.
Candidate for Congresional District 22 Rudy Salas, Congressional Candidate Marisa Wood for District 20, and her husband John, State Senate District 12 Candidate Susanne Gundy, with Porterville Councilmember Lawana Tate, and Tulare County Democratic Committee Chair Suzanna Aguilera-Marrero joined Neeley and Coffee when the recorded 21-gun salute was played, after everyone had said the Pledge of Allegiance.
There was a small red, white, and blue wreath laid on the fence below the remarkable Medevac UH1 "Huey" helicopter.
The memorial contains a brief dedication and lists the names of 40 Porterville area men who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
Coffee, who was sitting down on a walker, spoke about being drafted in 1968, and returning home in 1972, to the “safety of Porterville.”
“It’s a rough day,” he said, as he wiped away tears, “too many high school friends lost.”
It was sobering for everyone who read the names of those young men lost, including the oldest who ranged in age from the mid-30s to 40.
According to Coffee Porterville had the highest death rate per capita in the nation.
After the brief ceremony, the candidates and Tate, helped lay the flags at the memorial markers around the park, which also have small fir trees that are growing nicely.
Despite remembering the sobering loss of young lives and friends, and the difficult years past, everyone enjoyed meeting each other and discussing shared values, thoughts and history. Some met again after years and renewed their acquaintance, or met for the first time.
Marisa Wood spoke about her challenge to Kevin McCarthy, and said she’d been teaching middle school for 21 years. “I was inspired, as a teacher who inspires students every day,” she said. “Someone has to fight for our democracy. And I won’t sit back, and be quiet. I have to stand up for justice.
“There are a lot of people in this whole district who want a representative who represents them.”
On a more personal level, she said, “Brock and John know so many things. They have impassioned hearts.
“They are the American heroes, and that’s what we have to be like. Selflessness.”
Salas was awed by the helicopter.
He said, “It’s a pleasure to be out here today and remember our fallen heroes. It’s a duty for us to remember their sacrifice and to know that freedom is not free.”
Salas said his main points he supports are more water, jobs, better schools, safer neighborhoods, and he believes the government shouldn't be involved in a women’s right to choose; that's between her, her doctor, and her faith, he said.
Gundy spoke about her husband and her father-in-law who were both veterans. She spoke about her husband becoming ill, and dying at the Veterans hospital in Fresno, where he received wonderful care, which she greatly appreciated. “I want to make sure that veterans get proper care. We need better support for veterans services in Tulare County, especially in the rural areas.”
After the flag laying, depending on their schedule, everyone went to the Pizza Factory in Porterville for some light refreshment, pizza, and camaraderie.