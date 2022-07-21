At San Diego during the three day tournament for the 2022 California State Games this past weekend the Porterville local traveling boys basketball team the Dream Team went undefeated in the 14 and under division to bring home the gold.
Defeating four teams in a row the Dream Team accomplished an impressive with coach Albert Smith.
The Dream Team has a few years of camaraderie under its belt withSmith taking some of the kids through training as early as fifth grade. The defense oriented team marched through the opponents in the 14U division to come out on top.
The first preliminary game the Dream team defeated the Tracy Kings 58-35 early on Friday. Next up for the Dream team was their biggest margin of victory against STG 45-5.
That same day they would face off against the South Bay Vipers late in the day on Saturday won 54-25, again topping more than 50 points. Sunday's big game was a repeat of the night before with the Dream Team running the court earning 56-20 win against the South Bay Vipers.
The Dream Team consists of Shawn Smith, Aden Plyman, Andrew Plyman, Isaiah Colunga, Gabriel Carbajal, Nicholas Martinez, Cruz Campos, Alija Welsh, Israel Briggs, and Duron Miranda. They're attending Porterville High, Granite Hills, Mt. Whitney, Harmony Magnet Academy, Exeter High, and Summit Collegiate High School.
Coach Smith commented on his starting five. “Cruz Campos playing our power forward did amazing, Isaiah Colunga kept us tight along with Israel Briggs and Aden Plyman. Shawn Smith was our point guard and our group was so competent it's just been an awesome ride to see these kids.”
“Words can't express how I feel,” coach Smith added. I”t's been an amazing weekend, a long, tiring, but amazing weekend.”
He also commented on the team's growth. “When we first started playing, some of the kids back in 5th grade, we made defense our top priority. We would practice presses and really take advantage of the full court pressure and keeping opponent scores low. It takes a lot of teamwork, and I'd say they're the epitome of cooperation and unity.
“These kids worked so hard and came together and stayed strong in the face of those state competitors. Some kids lose heart when they start to dip on points; but, the Dream Team was able to absorb the mistakes they made and then go back to and change up their play.”
Though the Dream Team has qualified for Nationals the team has to take a break and won't be competing. However they have earned a spot in the 2024 Nationals that will be held in the same San Diego sports complex as the California State Games.
Coach Smith described the competition and hardships that the team faced leading up to the championships “We were all raring to go when we showed up to San Diego. We had just had a raffle to get the funds we needed to come a few days before. With help from J&R Meat, El Tapatio, Rising Stars Basketball, China's Alley Mexican Restaurant, Grocery Outlet, Galaxy 9 Theater, River Island Country Club, Studio 66 Tattoo, Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, and Porta Villa Market owner Joseph Abdullah we made the costs and were able to show just how much we appreciated it. We really want to say thank you to our community for getting us out there.”
Coach Smith said his players compared their experience to the Olympics. “You come out to a beautiful court and to all these people cheering,” he said. “It's bigger than life, you know? It was so awesome I think some of the kids are still a bit shocked from the competition. They've had the discipline and hard work to bring their game play up to this level. We try to focus on a Family First mentality, with school being right behind, finding the passions in our lives, and giving back to society and our community to wrap it all together.
“Our kids are not only respectful and kind but are leading the way positively; instead of following what they're told blindly. Most of our kids are on the honor roll in their respective schools. We demand a high level at practice and the kids really show how they've taken that demand and lived up to it. Homework is easy compared to practice, but they all keep showing up and have a real love of the game and a real passion for it. They're proud, we're proud, to represent the community in this great way.”
The Dream Team can be found at their instagram with multiple videos and pictures of the event @dreamteam.559.