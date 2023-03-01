Longtime coach and educator Dawrence Rice is going into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame.
Dawrence Wayne Rice was born October 6, 1932 in Pampa Texas. He attended Pampa High School from 1948 to 1952. He competed 4 years in football and baseball. His 2 years on the varsity football team as offensive guard and defensive linebacker were championship seasons. The teams went 8-2 in 1950 and 10-0 in 1951 with notable victories over perennial Texas powerhouses Amarillo and Wichita Falls.
Rice was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1954 to 1955, first in Korea and then in Japan as a trainer of large machinery mechanics. During his time in Japan he played on a military baseball team that held exhibition games with professional Japanese baseball clubs.
Rice married Marlene Kolb while finishing his schooling at Texas Tech and West Texas State from 1956 to 1958 where he earned a bachelor's in Math. His family grew with the addition of 5 children as he worked in sales of pharmaceuticals.
Rice came to Porterville in 1968 teaming up with head coach Ron Kavadas to develop the football program. The 1970-1971 season, with mostly juniors and lower classmen, the team went 8-2 and won the city championship. During the 1971-1972 season the Marauders first became known as the “Blue Machine” as they ground through their schedule to complete a perfect 10-0 season. Rice and Kavadas continued their coaching together from 1969 to 1977 as Ron completed his successful stint as the head coach.
Rice took over the head job from 1978 to 1986 continuing the “Blue” tradition emphasizing responsibility and academics as much as athletics. Rice returned the Marauders to league championship form in 1981 with a 9-1 season. Rice coached the East team in the 1982 Tulare Kings All Star game.
Rice also took on the Athletic Director duties in 1984 and 1985 during which time he developed a modern fully equipped weight room. Rice stepped down from the head coaching position at the end of the 1986 season after 17 consecutive seasons of football coaching service to Monache.
Rice also coached junior varsity baseball at Monache from 1971 to 1976 and junior varsity girls basketball from 1979 to1987. The girls 1979-1980 season brought Monache its first JV girls basketball league championship as the team went 16-3 overall and 10-0 in league. In this season Rice met and married Joyce, the mother of Liz Phipps, one of his players. Joyce came to work at Monache for many years as a secretary and was loved by both staff and students.
Rice taught math for 30 years from 1968 until his retirement in 1998 with the same passion and commitment he brought to the athletic field. Many of his former math students are currently prominent math educators themselves in the Porterville Unified School District.
Rice is 90 years young and surrounded by his large family which includes 18 grandkids and 15 great grandkids who continue to be an important part of his life. The influence his life has had on others is truly immeasurable.
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 4 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Happy Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15.
Others to be inducted are: Bruce Butler, 1975, football, basketball, baseball; Bill Brown, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Stan Sewell, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Greg Hevener, 1990, water polo, swimming; Carroll Land, basketball and golf coach, 1968-2019; and Mitch Butler, 1972, football, basketball, baseball.
Those attending should be sure to bring their e-ticket for admittance. No tickets will be available at the door.