Davina Lopez would score on a putback with 7 seconds left to give the Porterville High girls basketball teams 55-54 win over Carlsbad on Thursday in the Southern California State Division 3 playoffs at Sharman Gym.
The Panthers will host Orcutt Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals at Sharman Gym.
With two minutes left on the clock Amaya Cortez landed an uncontested shot for PHS before the Lancers closed to within 52-51. A meager 40 seconds remained as the Panthers would had a controversial call from the officials that turned the ball over the Lancers.
A score from the Lancers would give them a 54-52 lead with 28 seconds left. A foul by the Lancers would let Andrea Perez take two free throws.
She made the first and missed the second but a rebound by Lopez led to her scoring the winning basket for the final margin of the game. The Lancers would try for a long shot from the opposite side of the court but it would be no good and the Panthers would enjoy hearing the buzzer to call the game.
With a 13 game winning streak the Panthers are progressing to the regional Semifinals in the 2022 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships.
Nseije Ortiz would lead the Panthers in points with an impressive 25 followed by Lopez with 10.
The Panthers would trail behind the Lancers for the first half. Lopez had no trouble scoring on a layup to pull PHS to within 11-10. The first period would be close and competitive with the Lancers leading 16-12.
Starting the second period would be Ortiz with a pass to Perez. Perez would face three defenders and would still slip through for a pass to Castanon. Castanon would pull the Lancers out of position before sending the ball back to Ortiz for the shot. A foul from the Lancers would lead to Ortiz making both her free throws to pull PHS to within 16-14. But a foul from the Panthers and a basket would put the Lancers at the lead 21-14.
Cortez snagged the ball next for the Panthers and passed it over to Magana for the shot which she landed. The Lancers would be taking the ball out before Ortiz would snag the ball right out of their hands. Taking it fast she would push all the way to the Lancers basket for the score to pull PHS to within 21-18.
Ortiz would snap the ball up once more and score with a layup to bring PHS to within 23-20. Despite this the Lancers would score a few more times and end the half with the Panthers down 31-22.
The second half started fiery as Ortiz would again just slip by the Lancers and snag the ball for herself. Ortiz would throw the ball to Assyria Murrietta who would have little issue as she laid the ball in to make it 31-24.
Magana would later have the Lancers swarm her and would pass over to Ortiz for the shot which she nailed bringing the Panthers closer at 31-26.
Another steal by Ortiz as the Lancers can’t keep the ball when she’s around. Ortiz would push past only a single defender before laying the ball into the basket.
As the game went on Perez would gain possession of the ball and with a short hop would snag the points but not before the Lancers would foul her. Perez would take her time and with her free throw sink the ball into the basket to bring the Panthers to within 34-33.
Another Lancer basket would be responded to by another Panther basket, keeping the score always only at a one or two point difference. Magana would be tossed the ball by Perez for a three pointer that would spell the turning of the game for the Panthers.
As the Panthers led 38-37 Murrietta would widen the lead with a rebound and full court run to lay the ball in to make it 40-37. With only 25 seconds left in the third period the Lancers would miss a shot and Murrietta would rebound and pass down to Lopez for the layup to make it 42-37 at the end of the period.