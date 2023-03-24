One of Strathmore High's greatest players of the 1970s is going into the Strathmore High Football Hall of Fame.
Dave Milanesio will be honored during today's SHS Football Hall of Fame Dinner.
Milanesio was an ironman for the Spartans from 1977 to 1979 as he played on the offensive line, defensive line and special teams, never leaving the field. He even played with the band at halftime. An all-ESL first team selection, Milanesio was also selected to play in the Tulare-Kings All-Star Football Game.
He went onto play at College of the Sequoias where he was part of a Valley championship team. He was recruited by Ohio State and Kansas State among others and went onto play at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Upon graduation Milanesio returned to farming in Strathmore.
A total of five former greats will be going into the Hall of Fame as Milanesio will be joined by Ed Eisner (1963-1965), Al Garcia (1992-1993), Juan Medrano (2009-2011) and John Halopoff (1981-1983).
The event will also feature two special guests in longtime Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, and former NFL player Lupe Sanchez.
Stewart will have copies of his book, “My Up-Close View,” which chronicles his career in sports journalism at the dinner to sign and sell at discounted prices: $30 for hardcover, $20 for paperback and $15 for paperback with black and white photos. He's also donating copies of his book to school libraries in the Porterville Unifed School District. There's also a chapter in Stewart's book on Strathmore's 2017 State Championship football team.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the Orange Blossom Ranch, 23798 Avenue 200, Strathmore. Freddie Quijas, a 1984 Strathmore High graduate, of Freddie Q's/Juicy Burger Catering will cater the event.
For more information on tickets call Rudy Ruiz, 559-359-3547.