Alta Mira Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have announced their DAR Good Citizen Award winners.
Each high school may choose one senior as a DAR Good Citizen. It's based on the four qualities of a good citizen: Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism.
After this selection, the student is encouraged to pursue the scholarship by writing an extemporary timed essay within view of a proctor, and to submit a transcript, 2 reference letters, and paragraphs about her areas of service and leadership within school, family, and community.
Isabella Garcia is the Porterville High School Good Citizen of her 2022 senior and the Alta Mira Chapter Winner for the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship. She received a certificate, a wallet card, a pin, and a cash award.
Strathmore High School's DAR Good Citizen is Maria Isabel Cervantes Romero, who received the certificate, wallet card and pin.