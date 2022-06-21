Alta Mira Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution have announced their Elementary and High School American History Essay Contest winners.
Students in grades 5-8 in Tulare County were invited to participate. The annual American History Essay Contest is sponsored by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
This year’s topic for 5th-8th grade students was The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Essays were due in November, judged in December for Chapter winners and in January for District winners.
Chapter Awards were delivered in April. William R. Buckley Elementary School's Aneta Arouch is the Alta Mira Chapter winner for 6th Grade and also the District V 6th Grade winner. Arouch is a student in Elyssa Gregg’s sixth grade class. Her award was presented at the school’s 2nd Trimester Awards Assembly in March.
Also winning in the elementary division: Victoria Maria Lopez was named the Chapter Winner for 8th grade. She attends Pioneer Middle School. Her teacher is Mary Fletcher.
Fifth grader Eustlie Trujillo from Lincoln School in Tulare received a participation certificate for his entry. Winners received certificates, a medal, and cash.
Students in grades 9-12 in Tulare County were invited to participate in the new Patriots of the American Revolution in preparation for the 250th Anniversary of the nation’s founding. Students were directed to choose a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783).
They could have chosen a well known or a lesser known person . Using primary sources as much as possible, they were to discuss how the person influenced the revolution by his or her contributions during the time period.
The high school division was open to students in 9th-12th grades, but only one student from all high school writers could become the chapter winner. As with the elementary chapter winner, the high school chapter winner’s essay is forwarded to District V to compete at that level. The District winner’s essay is then forwarded for state competition.
Rilea Deatherage is the Alta Mira Chapter High School American History Essay Contest Winner and also the District V High School American History Essay Winner. Deatherage is a 9th Grade student from Mission Oak High School.
Fatima Alarcon, a 10th grade student at Harmony Magnet Academy won second place. Janessa Alba from Monache was third. Priscilla Valencia of Monache received a participation certificate. Winners received a certificate, a bronze medal, and cash.