Porterville shined with patriotism Saturday night as American Legion Post 20 showcased its 76th Annual Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant held in the Frank ‘Buck’ Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. It didn't disappoint. And by the time the evening was over, Porterville Veterans and the City of Porterville had a new queen, a high school senior from Butterfield Charter High School — Miss Porterville Briar Rose Tillery.
Joining Miss Porterville was her newly appointed court — Princess Kambria Rohrbach of Harmony Magnet Academy, First Attendant Janessa Alba of Monache High, Second Attendant Mariah Ruiz of Porterville High, and Third Attendant Mia Daugherty, PHS.
Miss Ruiz was also named Miss Congeniality.
The evening itself started with the public being treated to music by Porterville High School’s Clark Keele and the Fabulous Studio Band and a slideshow of the 12 contestants.
The official program started with a few opening remarks, and a warm welcome, by American Legion Post 20 Commander Robert Lassotovitch, and followed with the posting of the Colors by the Post 20 Color Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance, Monache High School Chamber Choir singing the National Anthem, and a prayer and invocation for the night’s event.
Lassotovitch then introduced the current reigning queen and court, Kyleen Mitchell, Lily Cisneros and Azalea Rose Gutierrez and followed by introducing the evening’s Master of Ceremonies, United States Coast Guard Veteran Lessa Rojas.
“We have a very special program ahead of us tonight,” Rojas said after thanking Lassotovitch and greeting the audience. “Our contestants’ first presentation is the traditional Spirit Dance. In the great tradition of the Big Band era, the ladies will be dancing to the 1940’s hit, ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.’”
The 12 contestants — Melissa Perez, Jayla Alvarado, Janessa Alba, Megan Scheer, Aubrie Cardoza, Mia Daugherty, Kambria Rohrbach, Tapanga Peterson, Cristal Valencia, Briar Rose Tillery, Mariah Ruiz and Emmelie Moreno — dressed in white polo shirts, red and white polka dot skirts, bright-red lipstick, and donning a red bow on a high pony tail, were a hit as hearty applause and cheers from the crowd made it apparent they had danced into the audience’s hearts.
“The contestants have been working hard since September 6th, preparing for tonight’s event,” Rojas said. “Along with the excitement of the pageant, they have been mindful of the reason they are here — to honor our servicemen and women, past and present.”
The high school seniors were judged on backstage interview, essay, talent, poise and personality, and participation by a panel of five judges — Sandra Carr, U.S. Air Force; Joanna Woodyatt, U.S. Army; Stephanie Sera, U. S. Marine Corps; Trever Studinger, U.S Navy; and Andrew Adame, U.S. Navy. All of the judges are currently still serving in their communities and all are from out of town for an unbiased selection of the queen and her court, Rojas said.
The evening continued with the introduction of each contestant. One by one, the young ladies were accompanied by a Post 20 Veteran who walked them down the aisle of the auditorium as Rojas talked about their favorite book, favorite quote, where they saw themselves in five to 10 years, and their hobbies and interests. Once on stage, each contestant greeted the audience and introduced their parents.
As the signature marches of the United States military branches played, audience members with past or present military status were asked to stand when they heard their respective song.
Rojas thanked the service members before moving onto the on-stage interviews. One by one, the contestants came on stage and chose randomly selected questions — one light-hearted, and one thought-provoking.
Tillery was asked where she would vacation if she could go anywhere.
“If I could take a vacation anywhere, it would be Italy,” she said, adding she has always wanted to go there since she was a little girl. “It’s absolutely beautiful and I definitely would love to visit there someday.”
Her thought-provoking question was whether she believed parents should be required to be involved in the education of their children. Tillery answered yes and talked of the importance of having that support outside of what the school offers, and without involvement the parents would have no idea of what's going on at school.
Rorhbach talked about the wonders of having the ability to teleport — having the ability to transport across space and distances instantly — during her fun, light question. And she answered about the importance of voting, knowing what one stands for and about making a difference, during her thought-provoking question.
The program continued with the talent portion of the evening. One by one, the contestants danced, sang, recited poems and showcased their talent.
Tillery performed a ballet — spinning En Pointe — on one toe in her ballet slippers, and danced graciously across the stage in a red halter-style, below-the-knee sheer-skirt, dress to “My Hometown” — which featured a slide show in the background of local veterans.
Rohrbach played “God Bless the USA” on the cello while a slide show focused on numerous family members in the United States Armed Forces; Alba sang “Traveling Soldier” while Ruiz recited an original monologue of “I’m Grateful For You” and Daugherty performed a flag routine to “The United States Armed Forces Medley.”
Following the talents of the contestants, outgoing queen Mitchell talked about her year as queen and the honor she had representing veterans and the Porterville community.
A special performance by Deenie’s Dance group and music by the Fabulous Studio Band followed as the judges tabulated the scores. And an approximate half hour later, Rojas returned to the microphone and asked the contestants to return to the stage.
She thanked all the participants and praised them for their outstanding work leading to that moment.
“You are all role models to the young people of our community,” Rojas said as she thanked them again.
The Miss Congeniality Award was presented first. Voted upon by all the contestants, it went to someone “warm, friendly and agreeable in nature.”
The award, which is voted upon by all the contestants, went to Mariah Ruiz.
Then the 12 young ladies held hands as Daugherty, Ruiz, Alba and Rohrbach were individually called out as third, second and first attendants, and Princess, respectively.
“And the Homecoming Queen is,” Rojas said as a drumroll rumbled, its crescendo building before ending. “Briar Rose Tillery!”
A surprised Tillery looked towards her court and walked towards the outgoing court to be sashed, draped and crowned, her hand going to her mouth in surprise.
After taking her first walk as the Veterans Homecoming Queen/Miss Porterville down the stage, Tillery returned to stand by her Court as Rojas thanked all for coming.
Family and friends rushed to the stage to offer flowers and congratulations to their loved ones. Tillery kept a look of wonder on her face, frequently opening her mouth in what she later said was an “I can’t believe it” look.
“I was not expecting it at all. I was in total shock — astonished and grateful,” said Tillery after taking photographs with numerous people and accepting congratulations from family, friends and others.
When she heard her name announced as the queen, she said she had a quick flashback to all the wonderful memories getting her to that moment and said it was an honor to participate.
“And I got to know all these beautiful girls,” she said about her co-contestants. “They all deserve it.”
Tillery’s mother, Melissa Lentzner, cried as she heard her daughter’s name.
“She worked so hard for it. I was so happy she won, especially with all the amazing young ladies,” Lentzner said. “I am so proud. My heart is pounding. I felt as if I was going to pass out.”
The five young ladies will spend the year representing the Veterans and the Porterville community at numerous events, beginning with the Veterans Day Parade and the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama on November 11.
“It has been a pleasure working with all the contestants throughout this entire process. They are an amazing group of young women and represent the best of the youth of our community,” said Veterans Homecoming Pageant Director Emmylou Dowling. “I, and my fellow directors, Jessica and Patty Dowling, are so proud of these ladies.”
Emmylou Dowling, who has been the pageant director since 2017, is also on the Porterville Veterans Homecoming Committee with Ruben Bonilla, Brian Adams, Jessica Dowling and Patty Dowling.