On Monday over the objection of prosecutors in Department 17 of the South County Justice Center in Porterville, the court sentenced Dylan Snow, 26 of Porterville, to 5 years suspended state prison, 4 years probation, and use of an electronic monitor.
The court imposed no jail time beyond six days Snow served in custody after his arrest before being released by the court on supervised own recognizance. On November 4, 2021, a jury convicted Snow of felony corporal injury to a spouse or girlfriend with the special allegation the act caused great bodily injury.
On September 25, 2019, Snow was invited over to the female victim’s apartment. While at the apartment, an argument began between the two.
The argument moved into her bedroom where Snow became aggressive and began pushing on her. She tried to leave, but Snow followed after her into the hallway, where he slapped her in the face. Snow continued to push and punch her as the two moved throughout the apartment.
A neighbor who was out walking her dog heard the screaming and fighting. As she investigated the noise, she observed the victim on her hands and knees, crawling out the front door, screaming for help and bleeding from a 3-inch laceration to her head.
The neighbor observed Snow standing over the victim, pulling on her and her hair, trying to drag her back inside. She heard him telling her to “shut up” and “come inside.”
The neighbor shouted at Snow to stop, and she pulled out her phone to call 911. As the neighbor was on the phone with 911, Snow fled the scene.
Porterville Police Officers apprehended him a short time later.
“This office was correct to object to the court’s refusal to order any additional jail time,” Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said. “The defendant served only six actual days in custody for beating and severely injuring this victim.
“While it is unfathomable how this ruling equates to justice, we are equally concerned about the message this sends to future victims of such abuse. For anyone suffering in the cycle of violence, this office cares and resources are available. You are not alone.”
The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorney Victoria Frazer and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.