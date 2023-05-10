Anyone with any kind of question when it comes to model trains the place to be on Saturday is the Porterville Historical Museum.
In conjunction with the Central California Model Railroad and Historical Society the museum will host its D Street Train Show. Of course the museum is known for what's become known as Tulare County's best model train show which is held every year during the holidays. And the train show will return again this year as it traditionally does, beginning on the first day after Thanksgiving.
And while there will be several layouts of tracks with running model trains if anyone wants to show up to check out, this show is specifically for model train enthusiasts, but also for anyone who has any questions about model trains.
The D Street Train Show will be held on Saturday, May 13 only during the museum's regular Saturday business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be plenty of vendors with model trains and any kind of accessories that go with the trains for sale. Those interested can also bring their model trains to be appraised or even to be sold. Those who want information about selling their trains or accessories can come to the show.
There will also be those at the show who can help with the repairs of trains and accessories if needed. And there will be a test track with all the gauges for those to use if interested.
Two local model train enthusiasts, Richard Stover and Joanne Albers, who have also played a huge role in putting on the museum's holiday train show, have played a huge role in organizing Saturday's event. “They have worked really hard on this,” said museum treasurer Susan Uptain.
Admission is free to the show and there's also no charge if someone wants to be a vendor. Those interested in being a vendor at the show can still register at the Central California Model Railroad and Historical Society's website, www.ccmrhs.org or call Albers, 559-906-1613.
Any information about model trains will be available at the show, including ideas for someone to begin their own model train layout.
Another local train enthusiast who has played a large role in the museum's holiday train show, Frank Spina, will be on hand with a demonstration model train layout. And Stover will be on hand to help those interested on developing the landscapes and the decorations for their layout.
Those attending Saturday will have the chance to see a new model train display at the museum that depicts some of the area's train history. Stover said there are plans to continue to add onto the display in an effort to better depict the area's train history.
The display also includes a layout designed by another local train enthusiast who has played a large role in the holiday museum train show and the museum, Dr. Don Stover (no relation). The small layout has an small electric model train. Richard Stover also did the landscaping and the painting for the layout.