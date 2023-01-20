The Zalud House Museum recently received a donation from the Current Topics Club of Porterville. Club President Sally Mailand and Secretary/ Treasurer Barbara Buckton visited the museum to present a $353 check in memory of a former member and share the club’s special connection to the history of the home.
The Current Topics Club was founded in Porterville by 15 young women back in 1912. The group was formed as a way for women, often left out of social circles at the time, to engage in civic activities and stay informed about current affairs.
The club has continued to thrive in the community for more than 100 years. In addition to regular meetings, members of the club have also come together in support of many local charities and causes. According to the organization’s records, Pearle Zalud was one of the charter members of the club and the inspiration for this year’s donation to the Zalud House Museum.
Built in 1891 and occupied only by its original owners, the Zalud House offers a nostalgic glimpse into the past. It's one of few houses of that era that hasn't undergone any remodeling and one of few museums in the nation that's furnished entirely with the original owners’ possessions.
The house was willed to the City of Porterville by the family’s youngest daughter, Pearle, in 1970 along with 15 acres of land to build Zalud Park in memory of her brother Edward. The Zalud House Museum is listed in the National Historical Registry of Old Houses and in the National Register of Historic Places. All donations to the Zalud House Museum go directly to the protection and the preservation of the historic home.