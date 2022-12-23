While the area continues to be – and expects to continue to be in a drought — just in case if the region receives a lot of rain this winter, a critical portion of the Friant-Kern Canal ongoing repairs has been completed which would allow the canal to handle that water.
In November, a major milestone was reached with the completion of the Deer Creek siphon that will ensure the canal can handle high flows of water running in Deer Creek during potential winter storms or flood events. The work completed is part of the ongoing Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project.
The plan for the project is for a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County to be repaired. That portion of the canal has suffered the most from subsidence, effectively the sinking of the canal, severely hampering its conveyance, its ability to deliver water. Work is now ongoing on repairs being done on a 10-mile portion of the project.
Deer Creek runs through Terra Bella, crossing the Friant-Kern near Avenue 104 and Road 208. The Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, refers to that area as the northern most section of the “badly subsided Middle Reach.”
At the Deer Creek crossing the canal's structures include two turnouts, a concrete-block recorder house, a wasteway, a check structure and a siphon inlet-outlet structure that carries water in the canal under the creek.
“While Deer Creek is dry for most of the year it can quickly begin to run with water during a winter storm and the channel and its flows are uncontrolled,” FWA stated. “Without dams or other flood management features to attenuate flows, a large winter storm could have overwhelmed the creek and caused widespread flooding at the construction site and nearby farms.”
FWA noted during a large storm in December 1966, peak flows at the Deer Creek crossing
were recorded at 10,100 cubic feet per second, which is nearly double the capacity of
the Friant-Kern Canal at its outlet at Millerton Lake. FWA stated during that flood the Deer Creek basin received more than 30 inches of rain in less than a week.
“The Friant-Kern Canal was heavily damaged when the creek’s ponded floodwater broke into the canal, damaged its concrete lining, and allowed about 100,000 cubic yards of mud and debris to
fill the canal for more than 10 miles downstream,” FWA stated. FWA stated about 3,000 acres were flooded.
“While construction schedules can occasionally slip for various reasons, the contractor and the entire project team worked hard to complete the Deer Creek upgrades by December so that in the fortunate event of a wet winter, high flows will neither endanger construction or surrounding areas,” FWA stated.
As far the construction on the 10-mile part of the project, FWA stated “swift progress” is being made. It's estimated about 50 percent of the project is complete and the project is still scheduled to be completed by January, 2024.
The one-year anniversary of the project's groundbreaking is near as ground was broken in January, 2022. FWA stated the canal embankment in the area of Avenue 136 to Avenue 96 in Terra Bella is between 61 to 92 percent complete. The remaining embankments in the segments south of Terra Bella are anywhere from 18 to 71 percent complete, FWA stated.
FWA stated the daily dirt removal continues to range from about 12,000 to 17,000 cubic yards per shift which is the equivalent to as much as 5,667 dumpsters per day.
FWA stated at the completion of the project about 4 million cubic yards of dirt will have been moved, which would fill ore than 1,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
In 2021 the FWA board approved a financing package that includes state, local and federal funds for the 33-mile project. Cost of the project is projected to be in the $500 million range.