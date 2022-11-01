Rick and Sandy Sullins hosted a group of more than 300 cyclists in the second annual Mike Buff ride through Porterville on Saturday.
Buff, a legendary Hall-of-Fame BMX racer, rode with Crew 180 cyclists, other BMX Hall-of-Famers, cycling teams, and cycling enthusiasts through Porterville on a 17 mile ride.
They rode from Sullin's home to Granite Hills, Murray Park, Porterville High, and they did a loop to Prospect and Henderson and back Sullins' home, where they had a Taco Truck, competitions, prizes, and other fun activities throughout the afternoon.
Cycling crews and cycling legends came from all over the U.S. and California to participate on Saturday with Sullins, his family and Crew 180.
The whole purpose of Crew 180 is to try to mentor kids, teens mostly, and try to get them excited about something to do in Porterville.
They're a Christian based, non-profit group.
The crew tries to ride with about 120 kids, at least twice a month or more, and it's a whole team effort.
"The kids were getting into a lot of trouble out on the bikes," Sullins said, "and Crew 180, that 180 degree is a complete turn-around, and that's what we are trying to accomplish with these teenagers."
Besides the Sullins, crew members are Jimmy and Lori Sandoval, David Jolly, Mario Rangel, and Andrew Jensen.
Sullins thanked Shae Snow, the renowned artist who generously donated the fabulous art poster for the second annual Mike Buff Ride, so they could donate the money to purchase the bikes for two young men, Isaac Amador, 14, and Diego Zugia, who worked really hard to clean up their acts, Sullins said.
"Mike Buff won the Icon Award for BMX and he volunteered to come here, and this is his third trip to Porterville, because the kids get so excited about him. Mike is a very sweet man,” Sullins said.
Todd Lyons, Director of SE Bikes, said about Buff, "He loves the kids so much, he came down in support, as well as Damian and Rosie Dayton, and Matt Rickard who are SE sponsored riders, and they came from Stockton.”
Brian Blyther from Haro Bicycles, who's also a Hall of Famer, and a team rider, and BMX racer Craig from Race Inc. also came to sponsor the event.
Mikie and his wife, Kat Pettengill, from Crush Gloves BMX also came and participated in the ride.
"We'd like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us," said Sullins.
He especially thanked BMX racer Duke of Oakley, who came from Joshua Tree, the God Squad Bike Crew from Arkansas, and the Copper State Bike Crew from Arizona, as well as many others.
The Duke of Oakley said he used to do all the promotions for Oakley sunglasses, but the business started out with the grips for bicycles. He said, "This is all family. Not drugs. And respect by children. Far superior than the average family."
Jimmy Phillips, or "Coach Jimmy" said Mike Buff "really is an incredible person, giving back to the bicycling community.
Phillips manages the race team for the Factory Squad. "This whole organization is about giving back to the children. And they are keeping me busy."
"All of the adults here are involved in doing things for children, and it's a challenging world for children these days,"said Phillips. "All these older role models have come through. And they help guide the kids. Rosie is a SuperHero to the kids.”
He explained the Factory Squad travels the county and organizes SE Bike events in challenging or troubled neighborhoods, for instance the inner city and their message is "Guns down, Wheels up." And “it's an awesome message, ride bikes and do good,” Phillips said.
They've traveled to Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco, to name a few.
Lyons from Huntington Beach was dressed in a crazy psychedelic glam rock outfit, and a few other riders dressed in Halloween costumes. He said, "Rick and Sandy Sullins are the center, and I decided to come here to see their SE Bike collection, since I run the brand. And to see the family with so many bikes is amazing. As a brand we are part of this culture. And what they do for the community is wonderful and their faith is admirable. They are here for the kids."
Todd's wife, Mare, said she was happy to be there and share the day with the "bike life" family and have fun with the kids.
"I got my bike from Rick Sullins, and "I really hope this is going to be a good ride out," said Jaeen Ayala, 11, who had a helmet and bike signed by Buff.