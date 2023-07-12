Unleash the power of unforgettable characters! Join author, Joan Raymond for her immersive
workshop on Creating Memorable Characters and learn the secrets behind crafting
personalities that leap off the page and into readers' hearts.
Discover techniques for breathing life into your protagonists, antagonists, and supporting cast,
ensuring they resonate with your audience long after the last page.
Through dynamic discussions, interactive exercises, and expert guidance, you'll gain invaluable
insights into character development. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your storytelling
skills. Register now and embark on a journey to captivate readers with characters they'll never
forget!
A long-time member of Writers of Kern, Joan served on the board for nine years, six of those as
the club’s president. She's a published author, professional editor, creative writing instructor,
and Certified Professional Writing Coach.
The meeting will be held on Saturday, July 15. Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9:15.
Connect with Joan:
A Heart For Writing FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/737527804229012
Coaching Site: https://aheartforwriting.com/
Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B07SMSZGLX
Writers of the Kern meets at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for guests, which includes a buffet breakfast.