The Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative is approaching its target date to have 100 “little libraries” in and around Porterville by February 18. Jim Fox is offering the citizens of Porterville with a way to get 65 libraries closer to this ambitious goal.
Presently, there are 21 Library-Junctions in operation. Additionally, 12 PLJs are “incubating” and getting ready to “hatch.” With the windfall Fox is providing, 100 Library-Junctions looks more and more like a distinct possibility — even by the second anniversary of the fire that killed two Porterville firefighters and destroyed the library.
On February 18, 2020 Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones died in their attempts to save Porterville’s library. As a positive response to this terrible event, “Porterville Library-Junctions” will act as a memorial for Raymond and Patrick. Each of the 100 PLJs will be emblazoned with an identical brass plaque memorializing Raymond and Patrick. Each PLJ will be a part of a constellation of “little libraries” that will create a semblance of a public library, albeit a decentralized one.
Porterville Library-Junctions are doll-house sized boxes normally set on top of a post, just like a mailbox. Within these are favorite books visitors swap for their favorites. PLJs always stay full. And just like a mailbox, PLJs are placed along the boundaries of residential properties. Each PLJ is a do-it-yourself project, completely paid for by private citizens. The PLJ exists respectfully independent of any agency, although agencies are more than welcome to participate with PLJs of their own.
Fox learned about the PLJ Initiative from Janet Ecobiza Baker. Janet forwarded to him some of the Porterville Recorder articles that have chronicled the PLJ’s mission and accomplishments. Because of this documentation, Fox began to understand the magnitude, the significance, the importance, and the altruistic nature of the PLJ Initiative. Instead of selling Janet one for $35, Fox offered every one of his 65 “honor-vend-racks” for free — as long as each is used to honor Raymond and Patrick as a Porterville Library-Junction.
Sixteen of Fox’s future PLJs have already been reserved for PLJ advocates. Forty-nine of his vending racks are therefore, still available. First come, first served. You must arrange to retrieve them yourself. Contact Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821 or info@scidip.net to receive the directions to yours.
“Honor-vend-racks” are ubiquitous. Geane Lohse has already kindly donated five to the PLJ cause. The rest of Geane’s are still out there doing their work selling homes for Home Realty, with Mike Bennett at the helm. Fox’s army of these durable plastic boxes — like Jim — are ready to start the next chapter. And they’re out there in various Tulare County cities available for only PLJ advocates to pick up.
Made of plastic, they're in the shape of a gable-roofed, shingled house. They have a narrow pedestal, and a flat base. Also, the plastic they’re made of is a light grey and has a surface that seems to hold paint well.
Jim’s structures are comparably light, even with the gravel that’s been poured into their bases. (They might warrant a hand truck or dolly). They can be anchored to the ground with bolts. The PLJ can provide technical guidance, if needed. Additionally, recipients may wish to polish the now-weathered, clear-plastic doors to make them more transparent. All labels and Jim’s signage should be removed or obscured.
Purchased originally for $100 each, new honor-vend-racks like these are for sale online for about $120 to $300 apiece.
They’re relatively easy to transport. One of these structures can fit comfortably in a Toyota Prius. One-hundred can fit in an 18-wheeler. About nine to 11 will fit in a large pick-up truck. The Bakers got four into a Toyota Sienna with all middle and back seats removed.
Publications within Jim’s structures stay bone-dry, due to being provided with a cavity within that’s separate from the innards of the things. Nevertheless, due to the recent weather, the base of some of these structures may be wet. The PLJ suggests protecting any vehicle interior with a water-proof tarp.
To clarify: Jim is providing these “as is.” Recipients are responsible for cleaning them and removing any of his signage.
Please do not collect these (nor those of Jim’s competitors) without permission. Jim’s are only to be transformed into PLJs, honoring the families of Raymond and Patrick, while concurrently augmenting literacy. Contact the PLJ to find out where you may pick one —,or more — up.
Every PLJ is a neighborhood library. The PLJ leaders encourage potential curators to get their neighbors on board, so they may function as stewards who share this resource and are responsible for it while you, the curator, may be out of town. PLJs are more successful when neighbors share in the responsibility of maintaining them.
The PLJ can guide anyone in how to transform Jim’s structures into PLJs that are worthy of the PLJ plaque honoring Raymond and Patrick. The PLJ can provide the digital versions of the signage, too, including the colorful READ sign, so each curator may print up their own at home or local office supply store. Lamination of these signs is recommended. The PLJ can also provide guidance with respect to building a PLJ from scratch or even purchasing one that’s already been built. There are many options.
About 21 of Jim’s honor-vend-racks are actually at his home in Visalia. Additionally, he also has a few he’s brought home that are a bit different from the majority which are made of sheet metal. All these are available to the PLJ, as well. In fact, Jim would benefit by having them off his property by Friday. Again, contact Baker for directions.
Jim’s entire inventory needs to be adopted by February 18.
These “honor-vend-racks” can be easily placed indoors, as well: pediatric offices, beauty salons, barber shops, et cetera. They're designed to withstand the elements outside, but they will do well inside, too. In fact, anywhere you might see an “honor-vend-rack” operating to dispense pamphlets or whatever, is therefore a location where one of these converted into a PLJ may go, too. So this includes your non-residential establishment: candy shop, restaurant, bank, chamber of commerce, law enforcement foyer, . . . where ever a PLJ will be safe and secure, and especially where visitors can feel safe and comfortable.
By transforming Jim’s structures into vibrant Library-Junctions, citizens of Porterville — and residents of its neighboring communities — have an opportunity to breathe new life into objects that otherwise would continue to be neglected and avoided due to the COVID pandemic.
It will take only 79 people to complete the mission of the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative. Because of Jim Fox’s generous gift, 65 people are now that much closer to bringing this little idea into a big reality. Will you be the 50th PLJ curator? Who will be the 100th?
Email the PLJ at info@scidip.net (no hyphen, in case auto-hyphen inserts one). Call or text the PLJ leaders: Tim Baker at (559) 779-4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361=7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291–7146.
Visit the Porterville Library-Junctions for inspiration and good reading. Their locations are all viewable via the Google Map link https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs.Finally, join the PLJ on Instagram at Porterville_Little_Libraries.