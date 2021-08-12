A vehicle crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in which a large portion of a fence was knocked down in a yard at a residence on Westfield and Lowery just west of Prospect. No details on the crash were available as of yet from the Porterville Police Department.
Crashing The Fence
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia's top drawcard
- Luzardo scheduled to start as Miami hosts Chicago
- Keller expected to start as Pirates host the Brewers
- Flexen expected to start for Seattle against Toronto
- Pineda scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay
- Plesac, Indians to face Alexander, Tigers
- Minor expected to start as Kansas City hosts St. Louis
- Morton expected to start for the Braves against Nationals
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspected gang members arrested, accused in carjacking, drive-by shooting
- 21-year-old male driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Porterville
- 21-year-old man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Porterville
- Mulit-arena complex to be built adjacent to Heritage Center
- Diocese released 'credible' list of alleged abusers; Several served in Porterville area long ago
- Search for missing Tule Reservation man
- Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game
- Sierra View Medical Center visitor policy to change Wednesday
- 1,000 times more contagious; seriousness of Delta variant discussed
- Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.