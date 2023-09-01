When friends Michael Sanders and Ricki Nieblas gave Julie Ladrigan, who owns Springville's Cowpunchers, a chance to lease the iconic Fountain Springs building at Old Stage Road and Avenue 56 for a second Cowpunchers location, Ladrigan said she jumped at the chance.
“They gave me a chance to lease it and I jumped on it,” Ladrigan said. Ladrigan will hold a grand opening for the Cowpunchers Saloon in Fountain Springs when the establishment opens at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sanders, a local cattle rancher, owns the building and along with Nieblas revived the establishment when they opened the Old Stage Saloon at the location in 2019. Now Ladrigan is taking the reigns from Sanders and Nieblas.
“I'm very excited,” Ladrigan said. “I've got a wonderful crew. We've had so much support. It's been almost crazy to me. Very excited. Nervous, but excited.”
And Ladrigan said her opening the second Cowpunchers location in Fountain Springs has received plenty of attention. “Oh my gosh everywhere I go, everywhere we go we get everybody asking,” said Ladrigan about the Fountain Springs location.
Ladrigan said people were asking about the Fountain Springs location “Before I even said yes.”
While Ladrigan has been working on opening the Fountain Springs location it has affected her Springville location. The Springville location was closed on Thursday but will be open again today before closing again on Saturday and Sunday.
That has led to the rumon Ladrigan would be closing the Springville location. But not to worry. The Springville location will return to its regular hours next week. “Cowpuncers in Springville is NOT closing,” Ladrigan posted on Facebook.
“That's my baby up there,” Ladrigan said. “I'm not closing that.”
The dining hours for the Cowpunchers Saloon in Fountain Springs will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Ladrigan posted on Facebook the bar will stay open “as long as people want to drink.”
And the Cowpunchers Saloon will be open longer for its grand opening on Saturday as popular local entertainer Patty Torrey will perform from 5 to 9 p.m.
Ladrigan said the menu at the Fountain Springs location will feature all the favorites the Springville location is known for. There will also be favorites from the Old Stage Saloon featured, including the chicken bacon jam sandwich, homemade jalapeno peppers and fried pickles. “It's a good combination,” said Ladrigan about the Old Stage Saloon and Cowpunchers favorites.
Ladrigan said she would also like to have such features on Sundays as brunch and Bloody Mary Sundays. “Sunday is a pretty big day here,” Ladrigan said.
Ladrigan said the Fountain Springs location also has a nice outdoor patio area. Even before its opening the place has already been booked for a baby shower and a bridal shower and people have already been asking about holding Christmas parties there, Ladrigan said. “It's kind of crazy,” she said.
Those who would like to book the Cowpunchers Saloon for a party or other gathering can go to the Cowpunchers Facebook or Instagram pages or call 539-534-5827.
“Thank you for all the well wishes and support,” Ladrigan posted on Facebook.