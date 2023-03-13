Tulare County's Resource Management Agency, RMA, Roads Division have been working around the clock on restoring the roads that have been significantly damaged due to the storm that came Thursday night and Friday, including Reservation Road to the Tule River Indian Reservation.
The Tule River Reservation was isolated due to the nearly complete washout of Reservation Road. Crews and contractors worked around the clock to make the necessary repairs to restore access to and from the reservation.
But as of Monday morning a Shelter in Place Order remained in place at the reservation travel should not still be done to the reservation. In addition, Eagle Mountain Casino remains temporarily closed until further notice.
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend stated one lane on Reservation Road was open on Monday morning mainly just for emergency vehicles and those who had to travel on the road.
The county stated RMA's Roads Division was as ready as it could be for Friday's storm. “The weather proved to be everything predicted and more,” the county stated.
Before noon Friday, Springville and Three Rivers were flooded and evacuations were underway. CalTrans closed Highways190 and 198 in several locations due to flooding.
Many residents were stranded in place due to unsafe road and bridge conditions. “RMA Roads crews pressed on through the night,” the county stated.
“Crews continued to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the public remained safe in ever changing conditions. They worked around the clock to evaluate and closed roadways that were impassible due to flood conditions.Crews and contractors cleared mudflows, rockslides, downed trees and debris throughout the county.”
There were more than 100 roads in the county representing hundreds of miles of flood roads that were closed. By late Friday afternoon, so many roads were flood, crews were running out of “Road Closed” signs. That's when crews continued to monitor conditions and place signs on the most traveled roads.
“As the rains subsided Saturday, crews and private contractors went to work restoring access to heavily damaged roads,” the county stated. “Throughout the County, stories reverberate of rising water, stranded people, impassible roads, neighbors helping neighbors, and brave rescues.”
Those experiencing flood damage are encouraged to fill out an online damage report. For more call 559-624-7000 information call Many resources are available with a full list on the county’s Emergencies website https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ For an updated status on the county's roads visit tularecounty.ca.gov/rma/
“As the community braces for another round of storms, RMA Roads Crews are ready to respond,” the county stated.